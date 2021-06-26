Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Volleyball

Crimson Tide Top 5: Volleyball

By Edwin Stanton
Posted by 
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nvm5k_0ag1dLeR00

The volleyball program hasn’t had the team success as some of the other sports at Alabama. The Crimson Tide has reached the NCAA Tournament a handful of times, reaching the second round in 2014.

Volleyball is a relatively new sport. Alabama started the program in 1974, but championship-level competition didn’t start until 1981. Since then, Alabama and the rest of the SEC has been trying to find its footing. Kentucky finally broke through this past season, winning the league’s first national title.

So, the lack of team success in the short history of the program doesn’t mean there haven’t been some outstanding players to come through.

Here are the top five volleyball players from Alabama:

5. Crystal Hudson

A two-time AVCA honorable mention All-American (2006, 07), Hudson left her mark as one of the top middle blockers for the Crimson Tide. She was an instrumental part in leading Alabama to its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 2005, and again in 2006 and 2007.

In 2006, she led the team with 452 kills and 125 blocks. Hudson also posted an .824 hitting percentage against Kentucky, placing her fifth in the individual match records for hitting percentage.

Hudson also held the Alabama record in that category after pulling in a .917 hitting percentage against Oklahoma in 2005. Hudson also was selected to the All-SEC first team as a junior and senior.

4. Nina Foster

Foster burst onto the scene in 1994 and became the first Crimson Tide player to earn honorable mention All-America honors (1995). She also took AVC All-District honors.

Foster was No. 1 in the country in blocks per game (1.90) and second in kills per game (6.02) in 1994.

She ranks second all-time for solo blocks with 115, eighth in block assists with 240 and eighth in kills with 1,289. Foster is also second all-time at Alabama in career hitting percentage at .340.

3. Sierra Wilson

The two-time AVCA honorable mention All-American made her mark with the Crimson Tide setting the table for one of all-time greats Krystal Rivers (more on her in a bit).

Wilson is the program’s all-time assist leader with 5,771, finishing second in the SEC in the 2014 season with 1,529. That was an improvement from her 2013 total of 1450, the highest assist total for a Crimson Tide player since 2005.

Wilson holds the top two spots in Alabama’s records for single-season assists and is the first setter in program history to surpass 1,500 assists in a season. She is Alabama’s all-time leader in matches played with 132.

2. Erin Heffner

One of the top players to ever set foot on the court for Alabama, Heffner was a two-time AVCA honorable mention All-American. She led the SEC in kills per game in 2003-04 and was ninth in the country in 2004 with 5.55 kills per game.

She earned AVCA South District Freshman of the Year honors in 2001. Heffner is on every UA career record list except assists.

She is the Crimson Tide’s all-time leader in attacks with 4785 and is second all-time in kills with 2,090.

1. Krystal Rivers

The 2014 third-team All-American has her name all over the Alabama and SEC record book in her stellar career from 2013-16. She earned honorable mention All-America honors her other three years.

Rivers led the team in kills every year, including an SEC-best 705 her senior season and was named SEC Player of the Year. The 705 kills were second in the nation. In that 2016 season Rivers was also tops in the SEC in attacks (1,628), attacks per set (13.6), total points (803.5), and points per set (6.70).

Rivers led the charge in 2013 as the Crimson Tide earned an NCAA Tournament appearance. She helped Alabama get over the first-round hump the following year as the team earned its first ever tournament win before losing in the second round.

She’s No. 1 in school history with 2,148 kills, 2,506 points, and second on the list in all-time attacks with 4,725.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
413
Followers
859
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Volleyball Players#The Ncaa Tournament#Sec#All American#Ua
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Volleyball
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, June 26, 2021

The Extra Point: Could Derrick Henry Have a Major Regression After 2,000-Yard Season?. In case you missed it: All Things CW: Why is Alabama Such A Hot Pick as Preseason No. 1?. Former Alabama Basketball player Armond Davis has signed with Aris Leeuwarden of the Dutch Basketball League:. Alabama swimmer...
San Antonio, TXchatsports.com

Volleyball announces trio of signees

SAN ANTONIO -- UTSA volleyball has added a trio of signees for the 2021 fall season, it was announced by head coach Laura Neugebauer-Groff. UTSA added three strong newcomers for the 2021 season, including Jordan Brown (Fort Knox, Ky.), Brooke Hirsch (Katy, Texas) and Audrey Smith (Mission, Texas). The trio join a six-member signing class which includes previously announced signees including Courtney Aulbaugh (Houston, Texas), Mekaila Aupiu (Spring, Texas) and Tiana Davis (Houston, Texas).
College Sports247Sports

Top100 guard Rodney Rice has Tide in top six

Top100 shooting guard Rodney Rice of Clinton (Md.) DeMatha Catholic included the Crimson Tide in his top six released on Saturday, a group that also included Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Georgetown, and Maryland. Rice recently officially visited Tuscaloosa. “It was a great trip,” Rodney Rice Sr., Rodney’s father, told...
Miami, FLPosted by
BamaCentral

Early 2021 Crimson Tide Opponent Preview: Miami

Remember that whole thing about how Alabama quarterbacks coach Dan Enos was supposedly in line to become the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator after the 2019 season, only to end up at Miami?. Instead, Nick Saban hired Steve Sarkisian, while Enos is now the offensive coordinator for Mike Locksley at Maryland....
Oxford, MSolemisssports.com

Volleyball Releases 2021 Slate

OXFORD, Miss.— Ole Miss volleyball has announced its 2021 schedule, which consists of four non-conference tournaments and 18 SEC matches for the second season of the Kayla Banwarth era. The Rebels will kick off the season with a trip to Troy on Aug. 27-28 to take on the Trojans and...
College SportsPosted by
95.3 The Bear

The Alabama Crimson Tide Takes Over The SEC Network Today

Looking for something to do on a holiday weekend? Feeling like spending time on the couch? Missing the Crimson Tide over the summer? The SEC Network has Alabama fans covered today highlighting a historic athletic season in the 2020-21 academic year. The Crimson Tide won five SEC championships in four sports football, men's basketball, gymnastics and softball.
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Metchie Provides Canadian Content To Crimson Tide

It might not seem to be the case on the surface but there are similarities between Canada and the Alabama Crimson Tide. For example, the Canadian flag and the Alabama uniforms share the same color scheme. Secondly, there’s Jon Metchie III. He is Canada’s gift to Crimson Tide football. The...
SportsWCNC

Rules of the Game: Volleyball and Beach Volleyball

Whether at the beach or in your high school physical education class, just about everyone has been introduced to volleyball at one time or another. There are some differences between Olympic volleyball and beach volleyball. In both sports, each team can hit the ball a maximum of three times before...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Uses 1 Word To Describe His Time At Alabama

Lane Kiffin has enjoyed trolling and throwing some jabs at Nick Saban, his former boss at Alabama. That shouldn’t obfuscate just how much Kiffin appreciates the time he spent in Tuscaloosa. Kiffin, who had turns as head coach of the Oakland Raiders and at Tennessee and USC, was damaged goods...
Tuscaloosa, ALRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Alabama Crimson Tide Student Athletes look to Capitalize on NIL Ruling

Ahhhh, the annual “release-the-violations-list-right-before-a-holiday-weekend:”. Alabama’s athletics department on Thursday released its annual list of minor NCAA recruiting violations, which included five reported “Level 3″ infractions from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. One violation involved the football program and was reported June 11, days after the NCAA’s ban on...
kinyradio.com

Crimson Bears Softball Alumni Game Full of Class

Rachel Doogan connects on a pitch during the 2013 state softball championships against East Anchorage at Cartee Field. (Klas Stolpe / KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau-Douglas Crimson Bears softball team will dig into the past for tonight’s 6 p.m. alumni game at Melvin Park. Twenty-four former Crimson Bears’...
Ephraim, UTSan Pete Messenger

Snow volleyball coach leaves

EPHRAIM—While some see it as the end of an era for Snow College volleyball, it may be more just the end of an era for Jeff Reynolds. Reynolds, the five-year coach of the Snow College Lady Badgers volleyball team, announced last week that he would be stepping down as head coach of the program and leaving Snow College as he recently accepted the position of head volleyball coach at Lander University in South Carolina.
College SportsScarlet Nation

BamaInsider Top 40 for 2021: Tide's 'Terminator' takes the No. 2 spot

BamaInsider is unveiling its annual top-40 list for the Alabama football team. Players were rated based on their projected impact for the Crimson Tide this season. Today we move on to No. 2. Top 40: 40-36|35-31|30-26|25-21|20-16|15-11|10-6|5|4|3. 2 — Will Anderson Jr., OLB. 2020 highlights: Started all 13 games at the...
College SportsScarlet Nation

BamaInsider Top 40 for 2021: Bryce Young to be Tide's most impactful player

BamaInsider is unveiling its annual top-40 list for the Alabama football team. Players were rated based on their projected impact for the Crimson Tide this season. Today we conclude the series with our most impactful player. Top 40: 40-36|35-31|30-26|25-21|20-16|15-11|10-6|5|4|3|2. 1 — Bryce Young, QB. 2020 highlights: Played in nine games,...

Comments / 1

Community Policy