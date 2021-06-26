Billy Porter drops new dance single ‘Caught In The Middle’ (audio)

Billy Porter (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Actor and fashion icon Billy Porter recently stepped into the booth to show off his vocal prowess and will be featured on the 2021 compilation of Red Hot + Dance. Red Hot + Dance is an album produced by the Red Hot Organization, a non-profit organization dedicated to raising money and awareness to fight HIV/AIDS.

Porter covered Juliet Robert’s club classic “Caught In The Middle” which is the first single from the forthcoming double album of dance music. The Red Hot organization just released Porter’s cover as the first single to celebrate Pride Month. The full double album will be released on July 2 and pairs Porter and other artists with the production of Bill Coleman and John “J-C” Carr’s 808 BEACH.

“I live at the intersection of art and activism. Thirty years ago, no one even wanted to talk about HIV and AIDS, let alone celebrate the community with music and dance. There has to be joy in the middle of the pain, and I hope that things can and will get better. That’s why the work that Red Hot does is so important. Thank you for leading the way. I’m so happy to be a part of carrying on the tradition,” Porter told Deadline.

Red Hot has used music, pop culture and the release of 20 collaborative compilation albums since 1990 to reduce stigmas, raise more than $15 million for hundreds of humanitarian groups, and support those whose lives have been affected by HIV/AIDS.

“His energy, fortitude and all-around New York fierceness embody the spirit of our album and Red Hot’s consistent missions to raise awareness. To be able to produce this thumping cover of one of our absolute favorite ‘90s club jams is not only a welcome gift creatively, but an energetic and festive nod to our friends who are no longer with us,” added producer Bill Coleman in the statement to Deadline. “‘Caught In The Middle’ is our purposely reverent and unvarnished soulful house rave-up with a Sylvester-inspired tempo to simply party to and play loud. I just love hearing Billy soar within the grooves. We hope everyone bops to it.”

Proceeds from Red Hot + Dance 2021 compilation will benefit the Ally Coalition, Trevor Project and SAGE. Check out Billy Porter’s rendition of “Caught In The Middle” on the following page.