Broadband funding proposal a 'home run' for rural areas

Gov. Brian Kemp has been focused on expanding broadband access to rural Georgia, and even named a Broadband Infrastructure Committee Tuesday that will focus on this issue. As part of his initiative, Kemp has been working with EMC’s across the state to help expand broadband access in different regions, and Tuesday, he announced that Irwin EMC’s plans to provide access to reliable, affordable, high-speed fiber broadband service for its 8,400 members across eight counties.