Broadband funding proposal a 'home run' for rural areas

Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 14 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY — The bi-partisan infrastructure agreement reached this week by Democrat and Republican members of the United States Senate represents a desperately needed investment in Rural America according to Clay Pope, chairman of the Oklahoma Rural and Small-Town Table of Common Interests. Pope gave special emphasis on the $65 billion investment for broadband internet expansion in rural areas that is included in the package.

