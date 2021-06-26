F9 Star John Cena Reveals How They Kept His Role a Secret While Filming

John Cena stepped into one of the biggest franchises around with F9, and it wasn't in a small role either. Cena took on the role of Jakob Toretto, Dom's mysterious brother that has been kept a secret until now. That's a pretty big deal, and it wasn't something fans knew about until the first trailer hit. That wasn't by accident, and the studio went to great lengths to keep Cena's role a secret until they were finally ready to showcase it. In a new interview with Digital Spy, Cena revealed how they kept his role as a Toretto secret until the big reveal, and it came down to hiding the "one definable" element of that connection.