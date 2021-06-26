Cancel
San Diego, CA

Man dies after falling off motorcycle near Mission Bay Park

By Zac Self
ABC 10 News KGTV
 14 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A man died early Saturday morning after falling off his motorcycle and being struck by a passing car.

According to San Diego Police, the 33-year-old man was riding his 2006 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle southbound on the 2500 block of East Mission Drive around 1:17 a.m. when he lost control and fell.

After falling, police say the man crossed over into the northbound lanes and was struck by the driver of a Toyota Camry. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

ABC 10 News KGTV

