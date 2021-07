The third match between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers will be held at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 7:15 PM EDT. The Cubs are 4-6 in their last 10 games this season. The team won the first meeting against the Dodgers but they were beaten last Friday to a score of 2-6. Chicago made 2 runs, 5 hits, and 2 RBIs during the match. Kris Bryant homered in the 1st inning and earned the first point. The last point was delivered by Jason Heyward on the 7th. The Cubs rank 2nd in the NL Central standings with a 42-34 record.