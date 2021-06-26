Cancel
Pennsylvania State

Group holding ‘exorcism’ for dead trees asked to leave Pennsylvania Home Depot

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eQhpR_0ag1bcOG00

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Police in Pennsylvania were called to the lumber yard of a Home Depot to remove a group of people conducting an “exorcism” over the dead wood earlier this week, authorities said.

Dickson City police said officers responded to a call Tuesday afternoon about “disorderly people having an exorcism in the lumber aisle for the dead trees,” WOLF reported.

Police escorted the group from the store. No charges were filed against them.

“There were two people hanging out in the lumber department doing their little exorcism thing,” Dickson City police told the Philly Voice. “Some people at the store started picking up that something was happening that was not necessarily normal... It was a séance type of thing for the dead.”

The store did not comment to the Voice.

©2021 Cox Media Group

