Greenville, TX

Sports Views: I think about Monster this time of year

By David Claybourn
Posted by 
The Herald-Banner
The Herald-Banner
 14 days ago
Every time I’m at the Craig Bowers Monster Ball Golf Tournament I think of my late friend Craig Bowers.

I watched Craig grow up in Greenville, taking his photo and writing about him playing baseball, golf and basketball and other sports. He was a fierce competitor on the field or court but a nice guy off it.

The nickname “Monster” was due in part to his competitive nature and was coined by the Greenville Middle School coaching staff. One of the GMS coaches, Pat Brown, mentioned the name Monster when calling in some results from a ball game. I latched on to “Monster” and started calling him Craig “Monster” Bowers in middle school and high school stories.

I always thought calling him “Monster” was kind of funny because he wasn’t a big guy. Not somebody you’d see in professional wrestling.

But he had a big heart and his competitive fire made him a Monster in these parts. He died in a skiing accident in 2012.

I’ve been enjoying watching Craig and Kim’s son Caden Bowers play baseball for the Greenville Lions and their daughter Caroline play volleyball, basketball and soccer for the Greenville Lady Lions. Caroline earned all-district honors in basketball and soccer though just a freshman. Caden was a starter in the outfield for the Lions’ baseball team and also played on the varsity golf team.

I’ve seen a familiar look on the faces of both Caden and Caroline: the fierce look of a competitor. That same look I saw on their father’s face many times.

This year’s tournament, the 10th annual, starts on Saturday at Webb Hill Country Club near Wolfe City and finishes on Sunday. I’m looking forward to it and watching people I’ve known for years play golf.

I also enjoyed watching the “Little Monsters” nine-hole event on Thursday at Wright Park Municipal. I took a cool video of 7-year-old Hunter Nicholson hitting a “monster” tee shot on hole No. 2. Nicholson drove the ball over the pond and then the green. Hunter learned that big swing from his father Cody Nicholson, a former Greenville baseball player, and grandfather Bubba Nicholson, who’s coached many baseball and softball players through the years.

It was very fitting that Jon Rahm won the U.S. Open Golf Tournament last weekend at Torrey Pines in California.

Rahm lost a lot of money, up to $1.6 million, when he had to withdrawn from the Memorial Tournament two weeks earlier because he was diagnosed with COVID-19. Rahm was leading the tournament by six strokes with 18 holes to play. There’s no guarantee that he’d have won but he probably would have.

Rahm’s results were negative on a couple of COVID-19 tests so the United States Golf Association cleared him to play in the Open, one of the biggest tournaments in the world.

Rahm made two clutch birdie putts on the final two holes to win. This time he collected more than $2.2 million, to make up much of what he lost with the withdrawal.

It was also cool that Rahm won on Father’s Day, since he’s a new father with his wife Kelley, who was a javelin thrower at Arizona State.

Winning at Torrey Pines was also sentimental for the 26-year-old Spaniard, who won his first PGA tournament there and also proposed to Kelley at Torrey Pines.

Rahm’s been one of the most consistent golfers in the world for the last two seasons. I expect him to win many more tournaments, including more majors.

Cincinnati Reds player Joey Votto showed a lot of class after autographing a baseball for 6-year-old fan Abigail Courtney after Votto was ejected from a recent Reds-Padres game in San Diego. Votto was ejected in the first inning by the umpires after getting upset following a checked-swing strikeout call he didn’t agree with. He had words with one umpire and confronted another.

Abigail was upset that her favorite player was thrown out of her first game to ever see in person. Her mom Kristin tweeted a photo of Abigail’s sad face.

The Reds found out about mom’s tweet and arranged for Abigail to receive a signed baseball from Votto accompanied by a note from Votto to Abigail apologizing for getting thrown out of the game.

Very classy, Joey. It shows that he and the Reds know that without the fans, the game of Major League Baseball wouldn’t be the same.

David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.

