Greenville community groups to discuss ‘school to prison pipeline’

This Wednesday, the Greenville Community Alliance will host a meet and greet as well as a discussion about ways the community can better guide its youth, especially through challenges that often impact economically disadvantaged students and students of color.

The discussion will largely focus on addressing the “school-to-prison pipeline,” with officers representing the Greenville and Greenville ISD Police Departments as well as Hunt County’s Juvenile Justice System participating.

“We need to try to capture our young people who are causing mischief now, before it becomes something more serious later that will go on their permanent record,” said Will Hobdy, president of the Greenville branch of the NAACP. “Back when some of us were kids, things like rough housing and playing pranks were more accepted, but now, a prank can haunt you for the rest of your life.”

The Greenville Community Alliance was formed shortly after the death of George Floyd last year, and has been meeting regularly since then. In addition to the Greenville Community Alliance and local law enforcement, the gathering will include members of Greenville’s Corporation for Cultural Diversity, NAACP, and Greenville Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance.

The meet and greet will be 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, at Graham Park, located at 800 Walnut St. in Greenville, and is open to the public.