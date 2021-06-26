Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, TX

Greenville community groups to discuss ‘school to prison pipeline’

By Travis Hairgrove
Posted by 
The Herald-Banner
The Herald-Banner
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RPQSo_0ag1bZgx00

This Wednesday, the Greenville Community Alliance will host a meet and greet as well as a discussion about ways the community can better guide its youth, especially through challenges that often impact economically disadvantaged students and students of color.

The discussion will largely focus on addressing the “school-to-prison pipeline,” with officers representing the Greenville and Greenville ISD Police Departments as well as Hunt County’s Juvenile Justice System participating.

“We need to try to capture our young people who are causing mischief now, before it becomes something more serious later that will go on their permanent record,” said Will Hobdy, president of the Greenville branch of the NAACP. “Back when some of us were kids, things like rough housing and playing pranks were more accepted, but now, a prank can haunt you for the rest of your life.”

The Greenville Community Alliance was formed shortly after the death of George Floyd last year, and has been meeting regularly since then. In addition to the Greenville Community Alliance and local law enforcement, the gathering will include members of Greenville’s Corporation for Cultural Diversity, NAACP, and Greenville Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance.

The meet and greet will be 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, at Graham Park, located at 800 Walnut St. in Greenville, and is open to the public.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Herald-Banner

The Herald-Banner

Greenville, TX
2K+
Followers
66
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Herald-Banner

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, TX
Local
Texas Society
Hunt County, TX
Government
Greenville, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Greenville, TX
Society
County
Hunt County, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#School To Prison Pipeline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
NAACP
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The art of Hunter Biden's latest deal

Just when we had said good riddance to four years of family dealing during the Trump era, Hunter Biden turns up like a bad penny. That howling you hear in the distance is the Fox newsroom erupting in uproarious glee. According to an article in The Washington Post, Hunter Biden...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. military says withdrawal from Afghanistan 90 percent complete

As the Taliban make significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday its exit from the country is more than 90 percent complete. The U.S. Central Command in a statement said the U.S. had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense. It comes...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy