One of the most notable new games revealed earlier this month during E3 2021 was that of Redfall. The title is being developed by Arkane Studios, which previously worked on Prey, and is set to be a co-op shooter where players will look to take down vampires that have taken over a small town in Massachusetts. And while Arkane might be the lead developer on this project, it looks as though the studio is receiving some assistance from another notable Bethesda company.