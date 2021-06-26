New York Jets reach one-year deal with Morgan Moses

The New York Jets reached agreement on a one-year deal with right tackle Morgan Moses on Friday, according to multiple reports.

Moses reportedly will receive a $3.6 million base salary and could increase his pay up to $5.3 million based on playing time incentives.

The 30-year-old Moses was released by Washington Football Team last month. He started every game at right tackle over the past six seasons for Washington.

Washington reportedly saved $7.75 million by releasing Moses, who signed a five-year, $38.5 million deal prior in April 2017.

Overall, Moses has started 97 of 104 games played since entering the NFL with Washington in 2014. He played college football at Virginia and was a third-round draft selection.

–Field Level Media

