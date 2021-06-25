The secret car detailing tool pros don’t want you to know about is only $7 at Amazon

Getting your car detailed can be extremely expensive. It doesn’t matter if you go to a tiny little car wash in your town or a leading auto detail shop, you can always expect to pay a pretty penny to get your car detailed inside and out. It’s also a high-margin service that’s provided by all these shops, which is why car detailers want to do everything in their power to make sure you keep coming back. A thorough car detailing job can easily cost you hundreds of dollars, but the cleaners and tools that car detailers use often don’t cost very much at all. In fact, you might be shocked to learn how little you can spend to get the same products that auto detailing shops swear by.

One thing in particular that most people don’t realize is that there is a secret tool car detailers often use to get your interior spotless, and it actually costs less than $7 at Amazon. Well, it used to be a secret, at least, but that’s no longer the case because we’re about to let the cat out of the bag.

Have you ever heard of the Pulidiki Cleaning and Detailing Gel for Cars ? We can pretty much guarantee that you haven’t. This product and countless others like it are a secret trick of the trade for professional car detailers across the country.

You know how the interior of your car is so spotless when you get it back from an auto detailing shop, but it’s never quite that clean when you try to wash it yourself? Well, it’s not because they spend hours scrubbing away or because they have complex cleaning solutions that you don’t. It’s actually often because they use a simple gel that lets you get rid of all the dirt and dust in an instant.

And believe it or not, it actually just costs a few bucks over at Amazon!

The one we use is called the Pulidiki Cleaning and Detailing Gel for Cars , and you can pick it up on sale right now for just $6.99. This product is truly a steal at that price. Use it as directed after your first pass when cleaning the interior of your car and you’ll grab every last spec of dust just like the pros do. It also stays sticky for a long time so you’ll easily get multiple uses out of it. Also of note, you can use this nifty gel to clean other things as well, such as your computer keyboard and other electronics.

Here are the key takeaways:

Meet the perfect car cleaning tool — this is the secret that professional car detailers don’t want you to know about!

Quickly and easily clean all the dirt and dust off of car vents, steering wheels, instrument clusters, dashboards, cup holders, and other hard-to-reach spots

Just push this special car cleaning gel into any little cracks or open spaces and watch in disbelief as it peels away dust from the tightest spaces

Also great for cleaning keyboards, cameras, smartphones, other electronics, and so much more

Made of silicone that’s eco-friendly and safe to touch, and it also has a special lavender smell

