Eighteen Visions Debut Vision of Disorder Cover

By MetalSucks
MetalSucks
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEighteen Visions have released a cover of “D.T.O.,” the 1996 song originally by Vision of Disorder. “We first heard Vision of Disorder back in 1994/1995 when the demo tapes were brought back to OC by Excessive Force. It was unlike anything we had ever heard. The dual vocals were executed to perfection. When 18V were exploring new ideas while writing the Vanity album, VOD became a heavy influence when it came to blending the screams with clean vocals. We hope you enjoy our cover of ‘DTO.’ Thank you Vision of Disorder for having a long lasting impact and influence on our music.”

#Vision Of Disorder#Eighteen Visions#Vanity#Oc#Excessive Force#Vod
