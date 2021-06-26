Watch beabadoobee Play “Last Day On Earth” On Fallon

The soundtrack to the original Space Jam was quite a big deal, spawning two top 10 Hot 100 hits with R. Kelly’s “I Believe I Can Fly” and Seal’s Steve Miller cover “Fly Like An Eagle,” and featuring contributions from D’Angelo, Monica, Quad City DJs, and more. The soundtrack to the sequel Space Jam: A New Legacy aims to have a similar impact. “We knew that with the soundtrack for this one, that whole idea of making a soundtrack for this generation, but still having that melting pot, was something we all really wanted,” Spencer Beighley, head of film at star LeBron James’ production company SpringHill, said in a feature for Billboard.