Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Watch beabadoobee Play “Last Day On Earth” On Fallon

By Peter Helman
Stereogum
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeabadoobee just released her new EP Our Extended Play, which was written and recorded with Matty Healy and George Daniel of the 1975; we named its track “Cologne” one of the best songs of the week. And last night, she went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to play a different track from the EP, the sighing, melodic lead single “Last Day On Earth.” Watch the colorful performance, which also featured a surprise cameo from Simon Pegg eating a Cornetto, below.

www.stereogum.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beabadoobee
Person
Simon Pegg
Person
Jimmy Fallon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Extended Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicuncrazed.com

Beabadoobee And The 1975 Release New Ep

Beabadoobee and The 1975 drop EP ‘Our extended play‘ consisting of four songs; ‘Last Day On Earth’, ‘Cologne’, ‘Animal Noises’, and ‘He Gets Me So High‘. Beabadoobee, otherwise known as Bea, is a 21 year old singer-songwriter who grew up in London. At age 20 she built an army of Gen-Z fans with her indie-pop records. She gathered hundreds of thousands of streams with her hit song ‘Coffee‘ in a matter of days.
MusicGuitar Player

Watch Neal Schon Play His Iconic Les Paul for the Last Time

The black Les Paul used by Neal Schon throughout his illustrious career with the likes of Santana, Journey, and Schon & Hammer is itself about to go under the hammer. Featuring well over 100 instruments, Heritage Auction’s massive Neal Schon Collection rivals the inventory of many a guitar store. And at its center is the heavily modified Gibson that Schon famously used to record a string of Journey classics, including songs from 1981’s chart-topping Escape album such as “Don’t Stop Believin’”, "Stone in Love", and "Who's Crying Now".
MusicThe FADER

Hear every song mentioned in Damon Albarn’s episode of The FADER Uncovered

The ninth full episode of The FADER Uncovered, a brand new podcast series in which host Mark Ronson talks with the world’s most impactful musicians, is up now and available for download wherever you listen to podcasts. This week Ronson is joined by Damon Albarn. Together they discuss the art of collaboration, with Albarn recalling his time making music with everyine from Paul Simonen of The Clash to staging an opera in Paris. The pair even use the podcast to make plans to work together soon.
MusicStereogum

Natalie Bergman & Beck – “You’ve Got A Woman” (Lion Cover)

A few months ago, Natalie Bergman, one half of the brother/sister duo Wild Belle, released her solo debut Mercy. When she was working on the LP, Bergman was hoping to collaborate with Beck, who’d befriended her when Wild Belle toured as Beck’s opener in 2019. At the time, the collaboration didn’t happen, but Beck has since made up for it. First, he appeared in Bergman’s “Home At Last” video. And now, on a new 7″ single, Bergman and Beck have teamed up to cover a fairly obscure 1975 psych-pop jam.
MusicStereogum

Watch Japanese Breakfast’s Awesomely Cinematic Performance Of “Paprika” On Kimmel

We’re presumably nearing the end of the period where bands will send in videos of their late-night TV performances rather than playing in the studio. But if that stretch is ending, Japanese Breakfast are making it count. A few months ago, around the time they announced their new album Jubilee, Japanese Breakfast put on a pretty amazing Tonight Show performance, using the entirety of the empty Brooklyn venue National Sawdust. Last night, with the album already out there, they did something just as ambitious with their Jimmy Kimmel Live performance.
MusicStereogum

Spice Girls Share Previously Unreleased “Feed Your Love”

Spice Girls are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their iconic debut single “Wannabe” with a new four-track EP that includes a previously unreleased Spice Girls song called “Feed Your Love,” which was recorded for their debut album. Per Nylon, the song was co-written by Richard ‘Biff’ Stannard and Matt Rowe, who were also behind “Wannabe,” and it was apparently left off the album after being deemed too “racy” for the girl group’s intended audience. A snippet of the song leaked a few years ago, around the time of Spice‘s 20th anniversary, but now its received an official release. Check it out below.
MusicStereogum

Dave – “Clash” (Feat. Stormzy)

Two of the biggest names in UK music, grime star Stormzy and introspective piano-playing rapper Dave, are teaming up on the new single “Clash.” The track comes from Dave’s upcoming album We’re All Alone In This Together, the highly anticipated follow-up to his 2019 breakthrough Psychodrama, and both Dave and Stormzy flex all over the drill-infused beat. Listen to “Clash” below.
MusicStereogum

Chance The Rapper, Brockhampton, Lil Uzi Vert, & More Have New Songs On Space Jam: A New Legacy Soundtrack

The soundtrack to the original Space Jam was quite a big deal, spawning two top 10 Hot 100 hits with R. Kelly’s “I Believe I Can Fly” and Seal’s Steve Miller cover “Fly Like An Eagle,” and featuring contributions from D’Angelo, Monica, Quad City DJs, and more. The soundtrack to the sequel Space Jam: A New Legacy aims to have a similar impact. “We knew that with the soundtrack for this one, that whole idea of making a soundtrack for this generation, but still having that melting pot, was something we all really wanted,” Spencer Beighley, head of film at star LeBron James’ production company SpringHill, said in a feature for Billboard.
MusicStereogum

Romy – “You’re Not Alone In The Rhythm Of The Night” (Olive & Corona Cover)

Last year, the xx’s Romy Madley Croft, recording simply as Romy, released her debut solo single, the absolute banger “Lifetime.” Romy also announced that she was working on her first solo album, and we don’t know what’s going on with that. But right now, we get to hear her reinterpreting a couple of ’90s dance-pop jams as solo lullabies. That’s pretty great, too!
MusicStereogum

Benee – “Somebody That I Used To Know” (Gotye Cover)

Gotye’s world-conquering hit “Somebody That I Used To Know” just celebrated its 10th anniversary. And to celebrate the occasion, New Zealand alt-pop singer Benee is releasing a cover of the song as an Amazon Original. “I resonate so strongly with the lyrics in this song,” she says. “I wish that I had written it and was so excited by the opportunity to record it for Amazon Music.” Listen below.
MusicPosted by
Amomama

Patti Labelle’s Two Granddaughters Are Her Mini-Mes Posing in Matching Floral T-shirts & Jeans in New Pic

At 77, multi-talented singer Patti LaBelle is a lovely grandmother to two adorable girls, Gia and Leyla. The icon constantly swoons over her grandkids on social media. American singer and songwriter Patti LaBelle is a talented woman with several Grammy awards to her name. Time and again, the 77-year-old has been described as the "Queen of Rock and Soul Music."
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix canceled the most watched series in the United States today

A crisis and a missed opportunity for Netflix? Manifest, the most viewed series on the platform in the United States, it was canceled by NBC after its third season and will have no new episodes. The news caused the disappointment of the millions of fans who are already calling for the streaming giant to take charge of the situation. What happened? Is its continuity possible?
TV & VideosPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to watch The Tomorrow War online from anywhere on Earth

Release date: July 2 (Amazon Prime Video) Starring: Chris Pratt, J.K. Simmons, Yvonne Strahovski. Today, it's time to figure out how to watch The Tomorrow War online ... tomorrow. Yes, folks, for all those who want a big summer blockbuster without having to leave the couch, your hopes have been answered, as Amazon Prime Video has a movie with all the fixings: Chris Pratt, aliens, time travel and family drama. What more could you want?
YogaPosted by
Amomama

Do You Remember Kyra from 'Reba?' – Scarlett Pomers Took a Break from Acting and Is Focusing on Music

Scarlett Pomers, who played young Kyra on "Reba," is now a beautiful 33-year-old who decided to hit pause on acting to focus on her music career. Scarlett Pomers played Kyra Hart on "Reba," the second child in the family in the popular sitcom. She was a huge part of the show from 2001-2007, after starring on "Star Trek: Voyager" from 1998 to 2001 as Naomi Wildman.
MusicStereogum

Little Simz – “I Love You, I Hate You”

Between her guest spot on SAULT’s new album NINE and the rollout for her own forthcoming LP Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, Little Simz has been busy lately. And today, following previous singles “Introvert,” “Woman,” and “Rollin Stone,” the London rapper is sharing the emotional centerpiece of the record: “I Love You, I Hate You,” a powerful, cinematic track about her absent father.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kate Hudson makes shocking confession about son Bing – fans react

Kate Hudson has marked her son Bing's eleventh birthday with the sweetest throwback – and made a shocking confession that left fans in awe. As the actress shared a picture of herself and her eldest son Ryder, who was seven years old in the picture, cradling a newborn Bing, the star confessed her middle child's latest hobby.

Comments / 0

Community Policy