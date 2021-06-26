Flood Warning issued for Parke, Vermillion, Vigo by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-28 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-29 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Sunday morning by around 1245 PM EDT. Target Area: Parke; Vermillion; Vigo The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana White River at Hazleton and Petersburg and the Wabash River at Montezuma. .Recent excessive rainfall has produced minor river flooding along portions of the White River in southwest Indiana. Water levels on the White River from Petersburg southward are currently in flood, with the crest near Hazleton. Minor flooding should come to an end on the lower White by early next week. On the Wabash at Montezuma, minor flooding may develop, but anything more would require additional heavy rain in the Wabash valley. Chances for rain can be expected at times from now through at least the middle of next week. Should heavy rainfall occur over the same area on multiple days, more extensive flooding could develop. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Montezuma. * From Monday morning to early Tuesday morning. * At 9:45 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 8.4 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Monday morning to a crest of 14.0 feet Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of Montezuma begin to flood.