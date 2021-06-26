Flood Warning issued for La Porte, St. Joseph, Starke by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 21:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-01 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued Sunday afternoon at 230 PM CDT /330 PM EDT/. Target Area: La Porte; St. Joseph; Starke The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Michigan Kankakee River at Davis affecting Starke, La Porte and St. Joseph Counties. Saint Joseph River Michigan at South Bend affecting Elkhart, St. Joseph and Berrien Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Kankakee River at Davis. * Until Thursday afternoon. * At 8:00 PM CDT Saturday /9:00 PM EDT Saturday/ the stage was 9.9 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 11.5 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Extensive agricultural flooding is in progress.