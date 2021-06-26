Flood Warning issued for Gibson, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 22:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-28 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Sunday morning by around 1245 PM EDT. Target Area: Gibson; Knox The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana White River at Hazleton and Petersburg and the Wabash River at Montezuma. .Recent excessive rainfall has produced minor river flooding along portions of the White River in southwest Indiana. Water levels on the White River from Petersburg southward are currently in flood, with the crest near Hazleton. Minor flooding should come to an end on the lower White by early next week. On the Wabash at Montezuma, minor flooding may develop, but anything more would require additional heavy rain in the Wabash valley. Chances for rain can be expected at times from now through at least the middle of next week. Should heavy rainfall occur over the same area on multiple days, more extensive flooding could develop. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the White River at Hazleton. * Until early Monday afternoon. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday morning and continue falling to 4.3 feet Tuesday, July 06. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Floodwaters cover much low ground in agricultural season. Low lying oil fields...Pottsville Road and possibly a few other low rural roads flood. High water isolates Pottstown, a river cabin community.