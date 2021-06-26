Flood Warning issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 21:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-29 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued Sunday afternoon at 230 PM CDT /330 PM EDT/. Target Area: Berrien The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Michigan Kankakee River at Davis affecting Starke, La Porte and St. Joseph Counties. Saint Joseph River Michigan at South Bend affecting Elkhart, St. Joseph and Berrien Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Tuesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Saint Joseph River Michigan at South Bend. * Until late Monday night. * At 7:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 4.4 feet. * Flood stage is 5.5 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 6.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Flooding is confined to park land and park roads. Some backyard flooding may occur in low lying residential areas near the river.