Flood Warning issued for Daviess, Gibson, Knox, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 22:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-27 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Sunday morning by around 1245 PM EDT. Target Area: Daviess; Gibson; Knox; Pike The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana White River at Hazleton and Petersburg and the Wabash River at Montezuma. .Recent excessive rainfall has produced minor river flooding along portions of the White River in southwest Indiana. Water levels on the White River from Petersburg southward are currently in flood, with the crest near Hazleton. Minor flooding should come to an end on the lower White by early next week. On the Wabash at Montezuma, minor flooding may develop, but anything more would require additional heavy rain in the Wabash valley. Chances for rain can be expected at times from now through at least the middle of next week. Should heavy rainfall occur over the same area on multiple days, more extensive flooding could develop. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the White River at Petersburg. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 9:30 PM EDT Saturday /8:30 PM CDT Saturday/ the stage was 17.5 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 PM EDT Saturday /8:30 PM CDT Saturday/ was 18.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 3.8 feet Tuesday, July 06. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Flooding affects low agricultural lands, low oil fields and closes Bottoms Rd...Brothers Rd and East Govenors Road in Knox County. In agricultural season...farmers are concerned at this stage.