Living on the Edge….Again. Here we go again. After the failed WrestleMania program between Roman Reigns and Edge, we are back at it again hoping for a better result. Edge yelling at Roman in the camera while he was clearly just to his side about 20 ft away from him was exactly the wrong starting point for it all. It also just reads odd to go backwards after Paul Heyman so eloquently outlined all of the men that Roman has conquered – Edge included.