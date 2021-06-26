'Loki' Star Sophia Di Martino Explains Sylvie's Name and the Making of That Episode 3 Long Take
[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Loki, Season 1, Episode 3, "Lamentis."]. With three episodes left to go, Loki is becoming one of 2021's most enjoyable thrill rides. The latest episode, "Lamentis," featured our titular "mischievous scamp" (Tom Hiddleston) reluctantly teaming up with the Variant now known as Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) as they try to escape a moon on the brink of destruction. Their quest for survival culminates in a frantic trek through a city in chaos, captured in a sequence constructed to look like a single breathless shot by director Kate Herron.collider.com