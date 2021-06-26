Repair Work On Major Angels Camp Thoroughfare To Impact Traffic

Angels Camp, CA – Pavement crack sealing along a main thoroughfare of Angels Camp in Calaveras County will create major delays and result in no parking areas next week. Caltrans crews will be doing pavement crack sealing along Highway 49/ Main Street from Vallecito Road To Copello Drive, a span from one end of the city to the other. One-way traffic controls will be in place, which could produce up to 15 – 20-minute delays for travelers. Motorists are asked to take alternate routes if possible.