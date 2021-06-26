Review: The Barbarian and the Troll “Come Together”
After discovering that Queen Shimmereen is Alvin all along, Brendar must defeat the dreadful demon and come to terms with her backstory in the season finale. Like every quest, all things must eventually come to an end. It was fun while it lasted, but now it’s time for us to finish this 13-episode-long journey for good. With the questers now knowing Queen Shimmereen’s true identity, they have the opportunity to complete their quest and save Gothmoria. Since its debut in April, the show has come a long way as it provided a consistent amount of humor and charm in its first season without losing its luster. Now that we reached the end of this journey, was the finale able to deliver a fitting conclusion? Long story short: yes, it did.www.bubbleblabber.com