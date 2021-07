Max Verstappen has won the Austrian Grand Prix.The Red Bull driver claimed a second consecutive victory at the Red Bull Ring, having triumphed in Styria one week earlier.The Dutchman, who leads the Formula One drivers’ standings this season, emerged victorious from pole position as Valtteri Bottas finished second and Lando Norris came third, ahead of defending champion Lewis Hamilton in fourth.Carlos Sainz came fifth and Sergio Perez sixth.Verstappen also gained a bonus point for recording the fastest lap of the day.More follows... Read More Austrian Grand Prix LIVE: F1 result as Max Verstappen wins again at Red Bull RingMax Verstappen set for ‘easy cruise’ in Austrian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton predictsMax Verstappen on pole again for Austrian Grand Prix with Lando Norris second