Review: The Casagrande’s “Do The Fruit Shake; Maybe Sitter”

By David King
bubbleblabber.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarl’s new hit song samples a singing group during a Block Party but now needs to get the group’s permission before it can play on the radio which becomes harder than it sounds…. “Maybe Sitter”. With the adults out for the night, Bobby and Carlota take turns watching the kids...

Moviesthatshelf.com

Let Us In Review: Do Not Enter

Let Us In is only for viewers without hair on their chinny chin chins. This pre-teen horror flick offers passable entertainment for kids who aren’t old enough to drink coolers on weekends. But even budding horror nerds know when a film neither huffs nor puffs, but merely blows. The terror...
Moviesimdb.com

Don’t Go Gentle: A Film About Idles review – fan-friendly portrait of punk’s anti-ironists

The polarising Bristol band are followed from their 2009 inception onwards in Mark Archer’s documentary, which honours their earnestness and energy. Few British bands are so polarising as Bristol indie-punks Idles. To some (particularly those who spend a lot of time online), their declarative songs about love, Tories, racism and other big topics are glib, even damaging in their blunt sloganeering. To others, they are vitally important broadsides against a hateful world.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Season Review: Looney Tunes Cartoons Season Two

Our favorite Looney Tunes characters had made a significant comeback last year thanks to HBO Max. Some of their episodes from season one were far from classics and toned down the violence a bit. Nevertheless, the show managed to retain the vibrant and cartoonish spirit that made the classic Looney Tunes cartoons special in our hearts. As someone who grew up with these insane characters, I wouldn’t have it any other way.
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: SSSS. Dynazenon “What is a Kaiju User?”

Studio Trigger delivers the sequel to 2018’s SSSS. Gridman with SSSS. Dynazenon. When kaiju start attacking the town it’s up to Yomogi and others to form Dynazenon and fight back. Our Take:. I was a huge fan of SSSS. Gridman so to say I was eager for this is a...
MusicTelegraph

Celeste, Union Chapel, review: true Blues swagger – and a soul-shaking voice

“I’m a little nervous, it’s strange singing to actual people again,” confessed Celeste midway through her set on Wednesday night. She wasn’t the only one. After 15 months without live music, the prospect of a real gig, with musician and audience in the flesh, was jitteringly exciting. Frankly, an evening of Engelbert Humperdinck doing Kazakh throat singing would have left me with a big, blissed-out grin.
Video Gamesbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Ω “Corrupt Ritual”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Lumachina reveals to Batutta that the Death Knell disease is actually a curse, but it turns out to be one caused by Batutta with help from the Fallen to take down Fanis, the busty city leader. He then tries to corrupt Lumachina to make her create more of the curse, but she and Rem are saved by Diablo and the rest. Meanwhile Fanis is visited by a Fallen, Varakness, who is about to attack the city with his army.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Get Spooky With In Sound Mind This September

I don’t know what it is about horror, but it keeps drawing us fans to it. Like moths to a flame. Which brings us to news today from horror game In Sound Mind. Developed by We Create Stuff and published by Modus, it just got two great things – a release date and a trailer! The official release date for the game is September 28th for PS5, Xbox Series X and PC, with Switch coming later. As for the trailer, it features music by The Living Tombstone and artwork by the animator known as Mashed.
TV & Videosbubbleblabber.com

Review: Star Wars The Bad Batch “Devil’s Deal”

As the Empire takes control of the planet Ryloth, they hatch a scheme with Senator Orn Free Taa to squash the seeds of the rebellion. We’re constantly warned never to make any deals with the devil, especially if the devil is the Empire. After several weeks of spending some quality time with the Bad Batch, the series takes on a different course of action this week. Instead of focusing on the Batch and their weekly missions, our eyes are now set on a familiar face from another animated Star Wars series.
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Woman Pretends She Is Wealthy to Date Rich Man, Things Change When He Runs into Her Mom – Subscriber Story

A woman meets a rich man and pretends that she is from a wealthy, successful family but things change drastically when he meets her mother. Dina Gore was a brilliant artist and her work was starting to be recognized. When a gallery offered her her first solo exhibition, she was delighted and excited. Her career was finally taking off, but what she didn't know was that she was about to meet the love of her life.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Review: Duncanville “That Jing You Do”

At the local bookstore, Jing is excited to see the local children’s musician play some family tunes, but when his community service time expires, she convinces her dad to get up there and play. Together they quickly become one of the most popular children’s party bands in the area, and are even invited to Ticklepalooza — but when they have a fight that threatens to break up the band, the two of them have to come to terms with the fact that they aren’t just bandmates, but family.
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Season Review: The Seven Deadly Sins – Dragon’s Judgement Part One

The Seven Deadly Sins face their ultimate challenge in the final season of the hit anime…or at least the first half. It was honestly a surprise when I reached the twelfth episode’s end and had run out of episodes to watch. Last season came out all at once, so I had expected this to be the case with the final one, especially because it was the final one, but given that it only concluded in Japan mere weeks before its release on Netflix, I suppose that’s to be expected. The unfortunate side effect of that being, for me at least, that I binged the second and third seasons again over a couple weeks to get ready for the big finale only to find out that I wasn’t getting it. And what’s weirder is that the twelfth episode here could actually work as an acceptable, if rushed, finale, and I seriously wonder if people only watching it through Netflix will think that’s the end. We’ll get that last dozen of episodes soon enough I imagine, but for now, let’s look at this batch and how it advances the story.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Review: Middlemost Post “First Delivery/Chore or Less”

The series premiere has Parker, Angus, and Russell going through warfare while delivering a letter to a house that never gets mail. Then, Parker and Russell are hired to do some chores for Angus. Our Take:. Today was a good day to be a Nickelodeon fan. We got ourselves another...
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress: “Night at the Amusement Park”

Overview: Yu-yu (James Higuchi) befriends a young girl by the name of Megumi (Lily Pichu) who shows him what card battles truly have to offer. Our Take: In a show about flashy card battles, the one aspect that struck me was the amazing character designs throughout. There is but one sole cardfight throughout the entire episode out of necessity of establishing the characters. Animation wise it’s brief but very fast paced. However, unmistakable to anyone who is a fan of their works like xxxHolic and Tsubasa: Reservoir Chronicle, CLAMP’s elegant signature style is always at the forefront throughout.
PetsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Deer Walks into Bar

Today's #jokeoftheday is about a rare deer that walked into a bar. The deer appeared gloomy and needed a drink, so he sat at the bar and placed his order. A deer walked into a bar, looking downhearted as he sat by the bartender. Placing his order, he explained to the bartender how he had lost a patient. The bartender brought his drink, and they engaged in a conversation.
TV Showscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Mariah Copeland Reveals A Secret

The Young and The Restless rumors and spoilers tease that Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will reveal a secret in an upcoming episode of The Young and The Restless!. The Young And The Restless Spoilers And Rumors – Mariah Copeland Already Let Something Slip. Viewers of The Young and The Restless...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Lil Nas X claps back after criticism for kissing male backup dancer

(CNN) — Lil Nas X stunned Sunday night both on the red carpet and during his performance at the 2021 BET Awards. The rapper, who donned an elaborate gown to walk the carpet, paid homage to Michael Jackson's "Remember The Time" music video during his Egyptian-themed performance of his single, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."
Relationshipskicks96.com

Gwen Stefani Shares First Full Family Photo From Her Wedding

Thank you Gwen for sharing all these wedding pictures! We now have our first look at the Blake Shelton family. On Wednesday morning (July 7) Gwen posted another stunning photo from her weekend wedding to Blake Shelton. It's an official family photo, with her boys looking sharp in suits. Stefani...

