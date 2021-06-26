Review: The Casagrande’s “Do The Fruit Shake; Maybe Sitter”

The Seven Deadly Sins face their ultimate challenge in the final season of the hit anime…or at least the first half. It was honestly a surprise when I reached the twelfth episode’s end and had run out of episodes to watch. Last season came out all at once, so I had expected this to be the case with the final one, especially because it was the final one, but given that it only concluded in Japan mere weeks before its release on Netflix, I suppose that’s to be expected. The unfortunate side effect of that being, for me at least, that I binged the second and third seasons again over a couple weeks to get ready for the big finale only to find out that I wasn’t getting it. And what’s weirder is that the twelfth episode here could actually work as an acceptable, if rushed, finale, and I seriously wonder if people only watching it through Netflix will think that’s the end. We’ll get that last dozen of episodes soon enough I imagine, but for now, let’s look at this batch and how it advances the story.