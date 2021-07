With outside temperatures heating up, Pacific Power has tips to help residents across the region keep their homes cool. People should be smart about how they use their air conditioner. Thermostats for air conditioners should be set at 78 degrees. Pacific Power says that cooling homes below that temperature can increase bills by as much as eight percent. When people leave the home they should not turn off their air conditioner, instead set the thermostat to 85 degrees; this uses less energy to cool the house than leaving the air conditioner off.