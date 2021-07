At a time when most Bay Area transit operators are struggling to restore services cut during the pandemic, the San Francisco Bay Ferry is taking a different approach. The ferry is adding service beyond what it offered before the pandemic by beefing up operations on middays and weekends. It’s reducing fares by 17% to 35%, depending on the commute, for one year. And it’s betting that these changes will help it adapt to changing ridership behaviors and attract more and new kinds of riders.