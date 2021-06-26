Choosing between year-over-year and sequential comps

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.200-$10.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Group 1 Automotive from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.83.