Mr. Billie Joe (“BJ”) Strader, 95 of Calvert City, Kentucky, died Friday, June 25th, 2021 at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah. Born June 8, 1926 in Calloway County, Kentucky, to the late James Lelon and Shelly (Wilson) Strader, Mr. Strader was a graduate of Hazel High School and attended Murray State College. He was a retired purchasing agent with the National Carbide and Pennwalt corporations in Calvert City. Mr. Strader was a Navy Veteran of World War II serving in the Seabees.www.marshallcountydaily.com