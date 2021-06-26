Washington Capitals Grades: Anthony Mantha 2021 Report Card

MGMacGillivray: B Markstrom’s season was much like a sandwich. Except in this case you had absolutely fantastic bread on the sandwich with a very questionable center. The start and end to Markstrom’s season were both excellent as looked every bit the part of a #1 goalie. However it was that middle portion where he struggled. In what I heard from Canucks fans, it was in times where Markstrom was overworked that he would quickly fall off, but also make questionable plays with the puck, much like the one we saw that led to his injury against Vancouver in February. After missing a few weeks, he returned and struggled, losing six starts in a row at one point, but he picked it up later in the season and returned to form. If there’s one thing, it’s that at least goaltending wasn’t the major issue for the Flames this season, and it won’t be again for the next few years ideally. Markstrom gave the Flames a chance to win most nights, and on many of those nights, they didn’t make the most of that chance.