Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Did teams give up on Seattle Mariners 1B/OF Jake Bauers too early?

By Ryota Nishino
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you know that Jake Bauers used to be a top prospect? The new Seattle Mariners first baseman and outfielder was at one point the 43rd ranked MLB prospect, and the 4th ranked prospect in the Tampa Bay Ray organization. I remember even adding him to my fantasy baseball team...

sodomojo.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FanSided

FanSided

106K+
Followers
297K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Dipoto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Baseball#Bay Ray#The Seattle Mariners#Phillies#Mariners#Rootsports Nw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBLone Star Ball

Texas Rangers @ Seattle Mariners Series Preview

The Rangers move up the west coast for their second series of the divisional roadtrip to take on the Mariners this weekend. Kyle Gibson will get the Friday start for the Rangers while Seattle has Logan Gilbert. This will be Gilbert’s first career start against Texas. Gilbert is 2-2 in eight starts with a 4.25 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 36 innings this season. In Gibson’s career against Seattle, he has a 3.95 ERA in 12 starts and 1.52 WHIP in in 68.1 innings.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Hector Santiago of the Seattle Mariners makes history

Hector Santiago joined the Seattle Mariners on May 27th, and he just made history in a Mariners uniform yesterday. The 33-year-old started yesterday’s game (Saturday’s suspended game) and was ejected in the middle of the fifth inning after umpires checked his glove. Hector Santiago could now face a 10-game suspension...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Jake Fraley: Swats fifth homer

Fraley went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a pair of walks in Friday's 9-3 win over the White Sox. Fraley extended Seattle's lead to 5-1 with his sixth-inning blast. The outfielder is slashing .247/.444/.479 with five homers, 18 RBI, 14 runs scored and five stolen bases across 99 plate appearances. He's shown a good eye at the plate with a 25:24 BB:K ratio so far, although his walk rate is likely to regress over time.
MLBarcamax.com

Mariners' Rafael Montero gives up three-run homer in a tie game before Blue Jays win, 9-3

When Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto acquired reliever Rafael Montero from the Texas Rangers in his first trade of this past offseason, part of the attraction, beyond Montero’s solid 2019 season featuring a 2.48 ERA and then a perfect 8 for 8 showing in save situations in the shortened 2020 season, was the two years of club control remaining before he became a free agent.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Jake Bauers: Takes seat against left-hander

Bauers is not starting Tuesday against the Blue Jays and left-hander Robbie Ray. Bauers has been a consistent presence in the Seattle starting nine since being acquired from Cleveland on June 10. He'll get a breather Tuesday, however, as Ty France mans first base and Luis Torrens serves as the DH.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Jake Fraley: On bench Wednesday

Fraley isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays. Fraley drew four consecutive starts and went 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, three walks and four strikeouts during that time. Jake Bauers will shift to left field while Ty France starts at first base.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Jake Fraley: Plates winning run Friday

Fraley went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, two walks, two stolen bases, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Rangers. Fraley got the Mariners on the board in the fifth with a leadoff solo homer to right. The 26-year-old would eventually walk it off in the 10th after sneaking a ground ball past the second baseman to score Jake Bauers from third. Fraley has successfully reached base in eight of his last nine games and is slashing .270/.454/.528 with seven homers, 21 RBI, 17 runs scored, seven steals and a 29:30 BB:K over 119 plate appearances. Fraley's been a nice surprise in his first full season at the major league level. He possesses above-average speed and has a keen sense for getting on base often.
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Mariners pick up series win over Blue Jays, head back to Seattle for last homestand before All-Star break

With their 7-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday afternoon in Buffalo, the Mariners have moved a game past the numerical halfway point of the season. From the early days of spring training when the roster seemed so incomplete thanks to a stingy free agency philosophy, in the days following the injuries to James Paxton and Kyle Lewis and in the brutal month of May when they couldn’t string together hits or score runs and seemed to always be on the verge of being no-hit, this version of the Mariners and the current success couldn’t have been envisioned by even the biggest optimist or team apologist.
MLBchatsports.com

Anthony Misiewicz finally pitching better for the Seattle Mariners

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 19: Anthony Misiewicz #38 of the Seattle Mariners pitches the ball. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) Anthony Misiewicz was fantastic for the Seattle Mariners last season, but he struggled last month and became an unreliable option for Scott Servais out of the pen. In May, he allowed 16 hits and 12 runs.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Trade Proposal with the Seattle Mariners

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Seattle Mariners could be surpise trade partners and this trade could make some sense for both teams. The Pittsburgh Pirates should be active sellers at the trade deadline. While Richard Rodriguez and Adam Frazier will get a fair amount of speculation leading up to the deadline as they have a high chance of getting dealt, they’re far from the Pirates’ only trade pieces.
MLBchatsports.com

Mariners: Possible trades in dealing away Jake Fraley

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 03: Jake Fraley #28 of the Seattle Mariners at bat against the San Francisco Giants. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Every year, you have to expect that Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto is going to make a handful of deals and be rumored in even more. He has already made a few trades this year. Most of them are minor, but he did net Jake Bauers, who has looked interesting so far and is slowly proving he should have some time in the lineup.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Mariners outslug Angels despite Shohei Ohtani's monster homer

Mitch Haniger hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the eighth inning as the Seattle Mariners overcame a tape-measure home run by Shohei Ohtani to defeat the visiting Los Angeles Angels 7-3 Friday night. The two-out homer, Haniger's 20th long ball of the year, came on a 2-0 pitch from left-hander...
MLBTraverse City Record-Eagle

Flexen expected to start for Seattle against Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels (44-43, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (47-42, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (2-2, 4.04 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Mariners: Chris Flexen (7-3, 3.80 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +101, Angels -117; over/under is 8...
MLBamericanpeoplenews.com

Looking For A Match In A Nelson Cruz Trade

As the Twins’ miserable season has continued, there’s been increasing talk of them operating as a deadline seller over the next three weeks. Nearly every contender will ask about Jose Berrios. There’s been speculation about the availability of Taylor Rogers. Josh Donaldson has been connected to the Mets. Michael Pineda is a pending free agent who could help quite a few rotations.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Jake Bauers: Out of Wednesday's lineup

Bauers is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Bauers started the past six games and will take a seat after going 4-for-24 with an RBI, two runs, a walk and nine strikeouts during that stretch. Shed Long will receive the starting nod in left field for Seattle.
MLBLewiston Morning Tribune

Haniger’s eighth-inning slam lifts Mariners past Angels

SEATTLE — Shohei Ohtani left jaws agape, teammates stunned and fans almost 500 feet away from home plate ducking for cover. Ohtani had the most memorable shot of the night, no doubt. Mitch Haniger hit the most important. Ohtani became the sixth player to reach the upper deck of T-Mobile...

Comments / 0

Community Policy