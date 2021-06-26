Did teams give up on Seattle Mariners 1B/OF Jake Bauers too early?

Fraley went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, two walks, two stolen bases, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Rangers. Fraley got the Mariners on the board in the fifth with a leadoff solo homer to right. The 26-year-old would eventually walk it off in the 10th after sneaking a ground ball past the second baseman to score Jake Bauers from third. Fraley has successfully reached base in eight of his last nine games and is slashing .270/.454/.528 with seven homers, 21 RBI, 17 runs scored, seven steals and a 29:30 BB:K over 119 plate appearances. Fraley's been a nice surprise in his first full season at the major league level. He possesses above-average speed and has a keen sense for getting on base often.