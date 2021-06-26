Cancel
WWE

MLW Announces The Von Erichs And Aramis As Competitors In Battle Riot III

By Robert DeFelice
Fightful
Fightful
 14 days ago

MLW has announced another set of Battle Rioters. As MLW continues to build to Battle Riot on Saturday, July 10, another Trio of competitors has been announced for the namesake Battle Royal. The latest announced group of competitors include former Tag Team Champions Ross and Marshall Von Erich and a newcomer to the brand, Aramis.

www.fightful.com
