ORLANDO, FL - APRIL 26: Dennis Schroder #17 of the Los Angeles Lakers (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images) The Toronto Raptors may not be as eager to splash the cash on a star point guard now that they ended up with the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, but there is still a chance they address the guard position in free agency rather than the draft. If they do so, former Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder seems, on paper, like a fit.