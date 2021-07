Jason McCourty #30, Tennessee Titans (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Maybe some of us missed the announcement, but in some sports circles, it appears that the definition of the word ‘value’ has changed. The Most Valuable Player Award is given out annually in the NFL, and over time, that award stopped being about ‘value’, and it started being about finding the best quarterback on a team that was doing pretty well that year or giving the trophy to a guy with a nice statistical showing. How else does one explain Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry not receiving more votes?