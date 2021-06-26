Cancel
Amad Diallo reveals that his preferred position is on the right wing but insists that he will play anywhere he's asked to get into Manchester United's first team

Amad Diallo has confirmed his desire to play on the right wing for Manchester United but insists he's happy to play in any position he's asked to.

The 18-year-old joined the Red Devils from Serie A side Atlanta in a deal worth up £32 million in the January transfer window; but only made eight appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side last season.

Diallo played across the forward line for Atalanta but told UTD Unscripted that he favours a right-side role.

Manchester United's Amad Diallo has admitted that he prefers playing on the right wing
Diallo insists he will play in any position he's asked to get into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side

'I play here like I played in Italy. Obviously, coaches set up teams in different ways but playing wide-right here, having freedom, having to attack and defend.' Diallo revealed.

'In Italy it is a case of go and attack but then defend and it is the same here. I see myself more as a wide-right player, but I have always said that, in football, you should never have a preferred position.

'Okay, perhaps you have a preference, but you should be ready for anything. I have played wide left, wide right, and I have played through the middle, so all of the positions are the same to me.

'If the coach tells me to play in a specific position, there will be a reason for that. I will not argue, I will just play in that position.

Diallo made his United debut during their 4-0 win over Real Sociedad in the Europa League

'If I really have to say a favourite position, I would say wide-right, because, from there, I can dribble and carry the ball deep into the opposition’s half. So I guess it is the position I like best, but I have to be ready for everything.'

Diallo made his debut for the Red Devils against Real Sociedad in the Europa League in February, and scored his goal for the club during their 1-1 draw with AC Milan in the same competition a month later.

He made his senior debut for the Ivory Coast during their 3-0 win over Niger in March and scored his first goal for his country with a stunning free kick against Burkina Faso in June.

