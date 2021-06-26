Heartbreak for Wales as Christian Eriksen-inspired Danes smash FOUR past them to book Euro 2020 quarter-final spot with Kasper Dolberg netting brace before two late strikes and Harry Wilson red

Amid the ashes of their European Championships campaign, Wales had the look on Gareth Bale’s face to worry about on Saturday night.

Those on the inside of a journey which certainly had its memorable moments say that Bale’s reluctance to quash the notion that he is ready to retire is one of those jokes he likes to play. But it seemed like something substantially different as he marched out of a BBC interview when asked about his future.

Bale did not appear for the subsequent UEFA post-match press conference, as he has generally done, though his manager Rob Page defended that decision to cut short the interview. ‘He is feeling like any other player in the changing room,’ Page said. ‘Disappointed. Why would he want to answer a question about his future? For me it's an insensitive question. He’s just come off the pitch after a defeat.’

Bale has a year on his £600,000-a-week Real Madrid contract to run, a manager he can work with there in Carlo Ancelotti and after Wales’ encouraging start to their World Cup campaign could potentially bow out on a far bigger stage. But his struggle to make an imprint on a game in which Wales were blown away belongs to a bigger narrative about how much energy he still has for the one team which has always stood head and shoulders above all others for him.

The contrast between this Bale and the one we witnessed at the team’s base in the Brittany town of Dinard, four years ago, could not have been greater. Back then, he asked on Day 2 if he could assume media duties and seized them, memorably declaring on one occasion that Wales players cared for their country more than England’s.

Here, he has been notably reluctant to discuss the semi-final run of five years ago. His appearances have been confined to the UEFA’s obligatory pre-match conferences where he has had to appear as captain. Friday’s pre-match discussion with him seemed particularly austere, with Bale reluctant to give anything away.

He’s bridled particularly when the question of players like him raising the levels of others has surfaced. Asked on Friday if he was going to play this game as if it were his last, he was enigmatic again.

For 20 wonderful minutes against the Danes, it seemed that he did have another Wales chapter in him. His side started the game the more strongly, with Ramsey competing box-to-box once again and Denmark allowing Bale the kind of time and space on the ball with which he can wreak havoc. His left-footed effort, which swerved a few inches wide of Kasper Schmeichel’s right post, was one of two in the first 15 minutes.

But Denmark had the tactically prowess to get back into the game. They moved an extra player into midfield, went four at the back, damaged Wales’ rhythm and gradually squeezed them out.

The opening goal was brutal – the first shot on goal from a team who by then had been Wales inferiors. Chris Mepham’s challenge came too late to prevent Kasper Dolberg despatching a shot that Ben Davies seemed to be shaping to block. It sailed beyond Danny Ward’s reach.

Wales never recovered. The loss of Connor Roberts to a groin strain, chasing a ball played too far beyond him by Joe Morrell, proved fateful. His replacement Neco Willliams cleared a dangerous ball straight into the path of Dolberg, who scored again.

Bale complained bitterly and justifiably about a foul to Moore at the inception of the move and the German referee was, indeed, poor. His first half booking of Moore was harsh and dismissal of Harry Wilson at the death even more so. Wilson raised a leg lazily at Joakim Maehle. There was nothing malicious or violent about it.

But Bale was unable to turn the game Wales’ way. When Ramsey, shackled by his man-marker Andreas Christensen, did manage to race into space and locate the No 11 on the left, he could not find a cross with quality to return the ball to him.

When a cross from the right around the hour mark finally gave Moore the chance to leap and make an impression with his head, Bale leapt in front of him to take the ball instead. The opportunity died. The two of them just stood there, looking at each other, saying nothing.

It was in a chaotic last five minutes that the night really unravelled. Maehle scored the third – controlling and cutting in on a ball across the defence, leaving Davies on the turf and scoring at Ward’s near post. Martin Braithwaite completed a three-pass move to score the fourth.

This was an deeply unworthy way for Wales - the tournament’s third youngest side, whose players have excelled despite minimal club football – to exit the tournament. No-one even expected them to progress beyond the group stage. Players like Dan James and Harry Wilson will be older and wiser when Qatar comes around.

But Bale, who has driven them for so long, has been the heartbeat of this renaissance these past five years. It will be an unrecognisable side without him. One of his last contributions came as Maehle travelled down the right touchline with Wales 2-0 down. Bale arrived and simply shoved him over the touchline. The sign of player who knew that this adventure was over.

Gareth Bale: 'Not how we wanted the game to go'

Gareth Bale has been speaking after the game and the Welsh captain said it was 'disappointing' for his side to go out the way they did.

He said: 'We started brightly but they scored the goal and the game changed a little. We came out second half and unfortunately made the mistake which led to the goal which killed our momentum a bit.

'It's disappointing and the boys are frustrated and angry which is understandable but I'd rather us go out like that kicking and screaming than laying off and doing nothing.'

Bale also says there was 'definitely' a foul on Kieffer Moore in the build-up to the second goal.

He said: 'If you go through the back of someone then it's a foul. I felt like the referee was being influenced by a lot of the supporters here but it is what it is.'

Bale was also asked whether that was to be his last outing for Wales but the captain walked off mid-way through the question so obviously not in the mood to discuss his future!

Robert Page: 'The gloves are off'

Wales manager Rob Page has been speaking to BBC before the game and he said that his side are 'ready to go' and the 'gloves are off'.

He said: 'It's the knockout phase now so we want our best 11 out there to compete, create chances and have a go.

'He's (Kieffer Moore) full tilt tonight and the gloves are off. We've got to respect them but we don't fear them and they've got to do the same to us and Kieffer's a big part of that.

'We need everybody to turn up tonight. Denmark are not here by fluking it, they're hear for a reason and they're a very good outfit.

'We know what we need to do to have the right to play and then on paper you've seen what we've done, create chances against a good Turkish team, different opposition tonight but we know there's goals in this team.'

Here are the thoughts of ex-Wales boss Mark Hughes ahead of today's game!

'Denmark are an accomplished side. They're one of the teams people thought would have a good tournament, irrespective of the issues they've had which was really traumatic for them as a group and as a nation. Thankfully, Christian Eriksen seems to be well on the road to recovery. Everybody's grateful for that.

'Given that, Denmark are on a bit of an emotional wave and we'll have to combat that as well. It's a fixture we shouldn't be afraid of. It's similar in terms of the crowd to Turkey - we're going to have hardly any fans whereas our opponents have 30,000 Danish fans making the trip to Amsterdam. So in similar circumstances, let's hope it's a similar result.

'There's a huge amount of Wales fans who would love to be there and create the red wall. Clearly it's not going to happen. Is it unfair? I think you just have to accept that countries will have different rules and restrictions regarding international travel at the moment. The Netherlands are well within their rights to apply their own rules. You have to accept it and remember that everybody back home is routing for the Welsh players, so they'll be able to take that onto the pitch with them.

'The experience of the Turkey game will help. Wales coped really well that day in a stadium where their own fans were outnumbered considerably. It shouldn't faze us on Saturday. Confidence will be high. As a consequence of the crowd, I think it will help to raise our performance.

'Even though we lost to Italy the momentum will still be there. We did really well, especially after going down to 10 men. We should be looking forward to it.'

Denmark fans are out in their thousands in Amsterdam!

While Welsh fans aren't permitted to attend the game at the Johan Cruyff Arena, Denmark fans were allowed to travel if they entered and left Holland within 12 hours.