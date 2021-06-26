Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Thomas Muller admits he is at a loss to explain Harry Kane's poor form in front of goal for England at Euro 2020... as Germany star insists his side 'wouldn't mind' if Tottenham striker's goal drought continues in last-16 clash

By Kishan Vaghela For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 27 days ago

Thomas Muller claims he does not know why Harry Kane has struggled in front of goal for England at Euro 2020, but insists his Germany side won't mind if the Tottenham striker's goal drought continues.

Gareth Southgate's Three Lions take on Joachim Low's side in their last-16 clash at the tournament, with the former having finished top of Group D and the latter coming runners-up in Group F.

But despite topping their group, England's concerns over Kane have grown with the 27-year-old yet to find the net at the tournament, with the Three Lions captain only registering his first shot on target against Czech Republic in the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fJMLB_0ag1Vops00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NMQzs_0ag1Vops00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jhljq_0ag1Vops00
The England captain, 27,  has yet to score at the Euros despite his side topping Group D

Muller, 31, himself has yet to score a goal at a Euros, having failed to net in five games at Euro 2012, in six matches four years later in France, and now this summer despite starting two of Germany's three group games in the current tournament.

But the Bayern Munich star insists he does not know why Kane has struggled for the Three Lions after scoring 33 goals across all competitions for Spurs in 2020-21, but is hoping his goal drought continues for their clash at Wembley.

'I don't know why he hasn't got into the final positions that he usually gets in,' Muller told a pre-match press conference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16wbTQ_0ag1Vops00
Tottenham striker did however have his first shot on target at the Euros against Czech Republic

'We wouldn't mind if it lasts until Wednesday and we don't concede a goal.'

Muller has previously enjoyed success on English soil in club competitions and against the national side in previous major international tournaments.

The 10-time Bundesliga winner played the full 90 minutes when Bayern Munich beat German rivals Borussia Dortmund at Wembley more than eight years ago.

And the Germany star netted twice in a 4-1 win against Fabio Capello's England in a 4-1 win in Bloemfontein in the last-16 of the World Cup in 2010.

Muller admitted those previous experiences will count for little on Tuesday, but admitted it could give some of his team-mates a boost ahead of the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29BFhw_0ag1Vops00
Muller lifted the Champions League trophy with Bayern Munich in 2013 at Wembley
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CnHNV_0ag1Vops00
Muller scored twice for Germany against England in their last-16 clash at the 2010 World Cup

'Personally, I had a very good experience with Wembley when we won the Champions League in 2013,' he added.

'We won against England in 2010 too. That has nothing to do with Tuesday's game, but it might make some of us feel good.'

Muller also confirmed he was fit to face England after suffering with a knee injury during the past week, which meant he could only come off the bench in their final group game against Hungary.

'If I had problems I would not have trained today. The knee capsule injury is not hindering me.

'I'm experienced enough to deal with it. I'm convinced that it will not be a problem for Tuesday.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b4Oel_0ag1Vops00
Muller insists he will be fit for Tuesday's clash having struggled with a knee injury recently

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

210K+
Followers
80K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fabio Capello
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Harry Kane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Group D#Group F#Lions#Bayern Munich#Spurs#English#Borussia Dortmund#The Champions League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Place
Europe
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Related
Sportsdallassun.com

Harry Kane talks about England's loss in Euro final

London [UK], July 12 (ANI): England captain Harry Kane on Monday said that losing the finals of Euro 2020 will hurt every member for a long time, but the side should also realise that they broke many barriers throughout the tournament, and hence this is not the end. "Last night...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

CHRIS SUTTON: The goalscorer versus the goal-stopper... Giorgio Chiellini will do everything he can to stop Harry Kane in what could be his final Italy game - it's a clash with could decide the outcome of the Euro 2020 final

Italy's wily defence has played a major role in getting them to the Euro 2020 final. Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, with their combined age of 70, have proved too strong for the attacking players they have faced so far. But Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane go into Sunday's match...
SoccerTribal Football

Tottenham striker Kane: Nice being injury free for England at Euros

Tottenham striker Harry Kane admits being injury-free has helped his form for England at Euro 2020. Kane is preparing for Sunday's final against Italy. He said, “It's nice to be going into this one free of any injury problems and coming in on the back of scoring for a few games in a row. As a striker that's a great feeling to have.
Premier League90min.com

Harry Kane reacts to England's Euro 2020 final penalty heartbreak

Harry Kane has said that England will be using their Euro 2020 penalty heartache as motivation for the 2022 World Cup. The Three Lions were heartbreakingly defeated in a shootout against Italy after the scores were level at 1-1 after extra time. Luke Shaw got England off to a perfect start, netting the quickest goal in European Championship final history, before Leonardo Bonucci levelled things up in the second half of normal time.
UEFAPosted by
Yardbarker

England's Harry Kane to racist fans: 'We don’t want you'

On Monday, the England Football Association condemned those who sent online racist abuse to players following Sunday's loss to Italy on penalties in the final of the UEFA European Championship. Later in the day, Three Lions captain and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane took to Twitter to lash out at...
UEFAbluzz.org

England vs. Denmark UEFA Euro 2020 bold predictions: Harry Kane’s revival continues; Bukayo Saka returns

England have come this far but fallen short before. As recently as 2018, they were defeated at this stage of the World Cup. Yet, there is real belief that on this occasion the Three Lions can take the next step when they take on Denmark, and might be just 90 minutes away from their first major final since 1966. A Danish side that have stunned Europe in recent weeks is all that stands in their way. Let’s take a look at how it might play out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy