UM Modern Languages Doctoral Program Enjoys Growth

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour years ago, the doctoral program in the University of Mississippi’s Department of Modern Languages began with five full-time students. That enrollment has since multiplied 11 times the original number and counting. The degree is designed to educate professionals who can provide second language training for firms that conduct business...

