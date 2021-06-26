How Companies Can Drum Up Enthusiasm for a Return to the Office and Vaccines

I don’t know how many people are sick to death of working from home, but I know I am. Maybe that makes me an outlier. There’s just something I miss about the routine of taking the train into work, seeing the team all together. It’s ultimately nostalgia, the same way I might feel about the music of Duran Duran, and it’s clear that working from home isn’t going anywhere, despite what Wall Street might prefer, because it’s clear that continued remote work will attract top talent. It’s just going to evolve—especially now that the vaccines have made it feasible, for the first time in over a year, for businesses to ask their employees back.