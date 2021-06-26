Cancel
How Companies Can Drum Up Enthusiasm for a Return to the Office and Vaccines

By Mikaela Cohen, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompanies should pick a concise strategy surrounding vaccines, allow employees to voice opinions on returning to the office, and be transparent about how decisions are made. As companies design plans to bring workers back into the office, chief human resources officers are contending with a plethora of issues. Do they mandate vaccines or simply urge employees to get them? How should hybrid schedules be decided and does innovation suffer when people continue to work from home?

#Vaccinations#Cnbc#Chros#Morgan Stanley#Jpmorgan#Kroger#Target#Bank Of America#Twitter And Facebook
Related
Public HealthCNBC

How companies are considering redesigning post-pandemic office life

Companies are still deciding on how best to bring employees back to the office as the U.S. approaches a largely vaccinated workforce. Uber is the most recent company to backtrack on its original plans and commit to offering employees a fully remote schedule. Shellye Archambeau, board member at Verizon, Okta and Nordstrom, joined "Squawk Box" on Tuesday to discuss.
Public Healthcpapracticeadvisor.com

How to Create a Comfortable Return to the Office

Many firms are returning to in-person work, but it’s not so simple as flipping a switch and going back to normal. You have to be mindful of your customers and clients’ needs and desires to create the safest and most agreeable experience for all. When the CDC released their guidelines...
Buffalo, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

10 ways employers can reduce the stress of the return to the office

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With Covid-19 vaccination rates continuing to rise and the ongoing elimination of restrictions, many companies plan to bring employees back to the office. Issues stemming from the pandemic go way beyond fear of contracting the virus. There's required social isolation, racial justice issues, unemployment, unhealthy eating and lack of exercise.
Pharmaceuticalsmprnews.org

Intelligence Squared debate: Can employers and schools require vaccines?

As more and more Americans become vaccinated, schools, businesses and health care facilities are facing a tough decision: Will they require students, employees and caregivers to get the COVID-19 vaccine?. Those who say yes cite safety concerns — particularly when dealing with vulnerable populations — and call it a necessary...
Healthprdaily.com

How communicators can combat vaccine skepticism

As the vaccine rollout continues, every forward-thinking employer is concerned about one thing:. “What do I do about employees who are hesitant about getting vaccinated?”. This is a powder keg of a subject, because you have business concerns and safety conflicting with people’s right to privacy and their right to make their own health decisions. This piece is not about that debate. Emotions run high, but there are basic business truths that employers will be faced with.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

How Companies Can Thrive In The Emerging Era Of Hybrid Work

Founder & CEO at Criteria, a pre-employment assessment company with a simple goal: to help organizations make better hires. As the world emerges from the worst pandemic in a century, companies are reconsidering many of their most fundamental assumptions about how and where employees work. While the transition to remote work certainly wasn’t always smooth, a significant proportion of companies found that it was surprisingly effective. And as employees have become accustomed to the flexibility and convenience offered by remote work, they’ve increasingly made it a priority — even as we enter the post-pandemic era.
West Hartford, CTLaw.com

Akin Gump Reports 95% Vaccination Rate in Announcing Office Return Policy

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, noting it has seen phenomenal vaccination rates, is asking lawyers to return to offices for “a majority” of their time—at least three days each week—starting in September. But certain firm workers will need to return full time as the firm examines office flexibility for professional staff in the long run.
Industryliveandletsfly.com

Can Travel Companies Legally Incentivize Vaccinated Customers?

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
Public Healthceoworld.biz

Returning to the Office: What To Do If An Employee Refuses Vaccination

I don’t know how many people are sick to death of working from home, but I know I am. Maybe that makes me an outlier. There’s just something I miss about the routine of taking the train into work, seeing the team all together. It’s ultimately nostalgia, the same way I might feel about the music of Duran Duran, and it’s clear that working from home isn’t going anywhere, despite what Wall Street might prefer, because it’s clear that continued remote work will attract top talent. It’s just going to evolve—especially now that the vaccines have made it feasible, for the first time in over a year, for businesses to ask their employees back.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

New COVID-19 symptoms emerge among fully vaccinated

More data continues to come out about new COVID-19 symptoms from patients who have been vaccinated. Specifically, the ZOE COVID Symptom study has been updating its list of symptoms for those who have been vaccinated. The top 5 COVID-19 symptoms after vaccinations. The study suggested there are five COVID-19 symptoms...
PharmaceuticalsComplex

A Canadian Company Is Creating COVID Vaccine Strips You Can Eat

If the thought of suffering through another sore arm thanks to your COVID-19 vaccine injection has you cringing, this Canadian biotech company is cooking up the perfect solution. Rapid Dose Therapeutics is teaming up with McMaster University to develop an ‘oral strip’ similar to a breath strip, that you can eat to become vaccinated.

