Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

"Kanal Istanbul" project kicks off with bridge construction

By Daren Butler
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zXOAk_0ag1V2kN00
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony of Sazlidere Bridge over the planned route of Kanal Istanbul, in Istanbul, Turkey June 26, 2021. Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ISTANBUL, June 26 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday launched a $15 billion canal project intended to relieve pressure on the busy Bosphorus Strait by laying the foundations of a bridge over the planned route.

Critics of what Erdogan dubbed his "crazy project" when he revealed it a decade ago question the viability of a waterway running 45 km (28 miles) through marshland and farms on the western edge of Istanbul, and say it will damage the environment.

"We view Kanal Istanbul as a project to save Istanbul's future," Erdogan told a ceremony. "We are opening a new page in the history of Turkey's development."

Construction workers poured cement into the foundations of the 1.6 km bridge as a crowd waved Turkish flags. Erdogan said the canal would take six years to complete.

The government says it is increasingly hazardous for tankers to wind their way between the Black Sea and the Sea of Marmara down the congested Bosphorus, which divides the European and Asian halves of Istanbul, a city of 15 million people.

Already 43,000 ships pass through every year, far more than the 25,000 the government considers safe, causing longer and longer waiting times. By 2050, it is estimated that number will rise to 78,000.

Nevertheless, a survey suggests most citizens oppose the project, as does Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and the opposition CHP party, to which he belongs. Critics say it would destroy a marine ecosystem and endanger some of the city's fresh water supply.

Senior bankers told Reuters in April that some of Turkey's biggest banks were reluctant to finance the canal due to environmental concerns and the investment risks. read more

Russia is also concerned that the canal might not be covered by the 1936 Montreux Convention, which restricts the passage of non-Black Sea states' warships through the Bosphorus.

Imamoglu had dismissed Saturday's ceremony as a face-saving stunt for a project that has been slow to materialise, partly due to economic difficulties. He said the bridge was part of a highway project unrelated to the canal. ($1 = 8.7493 lira)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

142K+
Followers
173K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Istanbul#Kanal#Russia#Construction Workers#Turkey#Turkish#European#Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
Related
Immigration95.5 FM WIFC

Turkey says ready to support Lithuania over migrants from Belarus

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey is ready to extend its support and expertise on migration to Lithuania, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, after Lithuania accused Belarus of flying in migrants from abroad, including Turkey, to send to the European Union. Lithuania on Wednesday also said it would build a...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Erdogan says Turkey has thwarted attacks on its economy

ANKARA, July 8 (Reuters) - Turkey has thwarted attacks on its economy aimed at making the country "kneel", President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday and likened the motivations behind the so-called attacks to a 2016 failed coup attempt. Erdogan and his government often blame the nation's economic woes on attacks...
Worldftnnews.com

Istanbul Jazz Festival 2021 Kicks off on 1 September

Istanbul Jazz Festival is preparing to spread the excitement of jazz across the city in September. Organised by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV) and sponsored by Garanti BBVA for the past 24 years, the 28th Istanbul Jazz Festival kicks off on 1 September and continues until 24 September.
World104.1 WIKY

Taliban says it does not seek to seize power in Afghanistan militarily – TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Taliban’s political office said on Thursday that the group did not seek to seize power in Afghanistan militarily, Russia’s TASS news agency reported. There has been a rapid deterioration in security in Afghanistan as the Taliban have made gains while the United States withdraws its forces...
Politics101 WIXX

Taliban political delegation travels to Moscow – Ifax cites source

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A delegation of the Afghan Taliban’s political office was in Moscow on Thursday, Russia’s Interfax news agency cited a source as saying. The report gave no further details. There has been a rapid deterioration in security in Afghanistan as the Taliban have made gains while the United States withdraws its forces after 20 years.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Taliban says it controls most of Afghanistan, reassures Russia

MOSCOW, July 9 (Reuters) - A Taliban delegation in Moscow said on Friday that the group controlled over 85% of territory in Afghanistan and reassured Russia it would not allow the country to be used as a platform to attack others. Foreign forces, including the United States, are withdrawing after...
Public SafetyDurango Herald

Exiled Turkish journalist attacked outside home in Germany

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) - A Turkish journalist, who is critical of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government and has been living in exile in Germany, was injured after being attacked outside his home by three men who reportedly warned him to stop writing. Erk Acarer, a columnist for Turkey's independent Birgun...
Aerospace & Defensehot96.com

Russia scraps ban on charter flights to Egypt – TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia on Thursday scrapped its ban on charter flights to Egypt after a years-long hiatus, the TASS news agency cited a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin as saying. Flights to resort destinations Sharm al-Sheikh and Hurghada were suspended after a Russian passenger plane crashed in Sinai...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Russia records 24,818 new COVID-19 cases, 734 deaths

MOSCOW, July 8 (Reuters) - Russia on Thursday reported 24,818 new COVID-19 cases, including 6,040 in Moscow, amid a wave of infections blamed on the infectious Delta variant. The coronavirus task force also reported 734 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, close to a record high. Russia has confirmed 5,707,452 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Peter Graff)
US News and World Report

Training Aircraft Crashes in Lebanon, Three Feared Dead

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A small training aircraft with three people onboard crashed on Thursday in Lebanon's mountainous Keserwan district, north of the capital Beirut, the country's aviation authority said. Initial reports suggested the pilot and two passengers were killed, aviation sources said. The Cessna 172 plane belonged to flight training...
IndiaPosted by
The Hill

China will be the next empire to enter the Afghan 'graveyard'

As Afghanistan descends into tribal warfare following America’s hasty departure, China plans to “swoop in” and “fill the vacuum.”. “Beijing just can’t wait for the U.S. to get out of the way,” Syed Fazl-e-Haider of the Daily Beast reports. Beijing, which runs a multiracial empire, does not appear especially concerned...
World104.1 WIKY

Algerian prime minister infected with COVID-19 – state TV

ALGIERS, CAIRO (Reuters) – Newly appointed Algerian Prime Minister Ayman Benabderrahmane is infected with COVID-19, Algerian state TV said on Saturday. The prime minister, who had just formed his new government on Wednesday, will quarantine for seven days, but will continue performing his duties virtually, state TV said. President Abdelmadjid...
TravelPosted by
Reuters

UK scraps quarantine for fully vaccinated Britons

LONDON (Reuters) - Fully-vaccinated Britons returning from medium-risk amber list countries will no longer have to quarantine when they arrive home from July 19, transport secretary Grant Shapps said on Thursday. The rule change will be a huge boost to airlines and the travel industry who have been brought to their knees by 15 months of restrictions. In Britain, 65% of adults have been fully vaccinated, opening up travel for millions.

Comments / 1

Community Policy