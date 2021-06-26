LA Clippers: 1 shooter who could be a potential sleeper in free agency

Everybody knows that a major part of the LA Clippers‘ identity is how exceptionally well they shoot the three. They have several players who will be free agents this offseason who can shoot the three ball well. It’s not that they’ll definitely not bring back the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Nicolas Batum, Reggie Jackson, and DeMarcus Cousins. If they do end of losing some of that production, however, they could use some cheap options to get their shooting back.