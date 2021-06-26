Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

LA Clippers: 1 shooter who could be a potential sleeper in free agency

By Evan Desai
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverybody knows that a major part of the LA Clippers‘ identity is how exceptionally well they shoot the three. They have several players who will be free agents this offseason who can shoot the three ball well. It’s not that they’ll definitely not bring back the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Nicolas Batum, Reggie Jackson, and DeMarcus Cousins. If they do end of losing some of that production, however, they could use some cheap options to get their shooting back.

clipperholics.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FanSided

FanSided

106K+
Followers
297K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Batum
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Demarcus Cousins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Clippers#Free Agents#The Clippers#The La Clippers#The Orlando Magic#The Chicago Bulls#The Washington Wizards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
NFL
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

LA Clippers: The heartbreak and promise of the 2021 season

Despite a heartbreaking end to the season, the LA Clippers head into the offseason with promise. It isn’t difficult to imagine an alternate reality in which the LA Clippers secured their first trip in franchise history to the NBA Finals Wednesday night, rather than enduring the unceremonious 27-point blowout that was their fate.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Says It May Not Be In Clippers "Best Interest" To Keep Kawhi Leonard In Free Agency

Kawhi Leonard has been the driving force for the Los Angeles Clippers for most of the season, and the team has missed him ever since his injury against the Utah Jazz. There is no doubt that the Clippers need his two-way presence to be true contenders, and it is unlikely that they will vault themselves over the Phoenix Suns without the presence of the two-time Finals MVP.
NBANBA

LA Clippers’ Patrick Beverley Suspended

NEW YORK, July 3, 2021 – LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended one game without pay for an unsportsmanlike act for forcefully pushing Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul from behind and knocking him to the court during a stoppage in play, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.
NBAclipperholics.com

LA Clippers: Continuing to hold the Suns’ superstar backcourt

The LA Clippers ended up falling short in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, but found lots of success guarding the Suns’ dominant backcourt duo of Chris Paul and Devin Booker. The Clips are down three games to one, but have certainly shown how to bounce back from daunting...
NBANBA

Offseason Outlook: What's next for the LA Clippers?

LA's Game 6 loss to Phoenix brings an end to a historic season for the franchise. The Clippers can now shift their attention to an important offseason, which includes the potential free agency of Kawhi Leonard. With a Game 6 loss to the Phoenix Suns, the LA Clippers have been...
NBAFOX Sports

Will Kawhi Leonard test the market or stay with the LA Clippers?

As the Clippers' playoff run hangs in the balance, could Kawhi Leonard be drawing the curtain on his time in LA?. The Clippers' superstar hasn’t returned to the basketball court since he went down with a knee injury in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Utah Jazz on June 14.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

LA Clippers: 3 players with most potential to grow next season

The LA Clippers certainly didn’t underachieve this year. In a season where they were absolutely pummeled by injuries, they ended up reaching the Western Conference Finals for the first time ever. The Clippers not only performed well, but they showed that they have even more left in the tank for...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

LA Clippers: 3 explanations for postseason disappointment

The LA Clippers got over that second round hump in the 2020-2021 season, and we’re forever grateful for it. That being said, we were of course a little bummed about how the Western Conference Finals went down. Having one of the deepest rosters in basketball, the Clippers were absolutely right...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

LA Clippers: 3 free agents likeliest to return this offseason

The LA Clippers have seven players who were on the team this year that are free agents this offseason. There’s almost no way they’re going to be able to bring everybody back, and might not even want to, despite just having the best season in Clipper history this year. Staying...
NBAwmleader.com

Chauncey Billups outrage could push Damian Lillard to Knicks

So much for Damian Lillard’s initial support of potential Trail Blazers coaching hire Chauncey Billups. A Yahoo Sports Sunday piece penned by Chris Haynes, a Lillard confidant, stated Lillard never suggested Billups as a potential hire and didn’t know about a sexual assault allegation made against Billups over two decades ago.
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Report: Patrick Beverley Open to Contract Extension With Clippers

In the latest podcast from HoopsHype, host Michael Scotto reported that a league source told HoopsHype that Patrick Beverley is open to a contract extension with the LA Clippers. Scotto went on to add that Beverley loves playing in LA with the Clippers, and has an affinity for both Steve Ballmer and Lawrence Frank.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Golden State Warriors Offseason Wishlist: More depth in the frontcourt

It’s been a tough few years for the Golden State Warriors frontcourt. With Draymond Green‘s three-point shooting taking a hit these past few seasons, the Golden State Warriors have asked more from their center. After Kevin Durant‘s exodus, starting Kevon Looney or a player of his caliber was no longer a great option.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAPosted by
rolling out

Los Angeles Lakers star robbed at gunpoint

Los Angeles Lakers star Kentavious Caldwell-Pope encountered a life-threatening situation when a group of men robbed him at gunpoint in the driveway of his Los Angeles home. Caldwell-Pope, a key member of the Lakers NBA championship squad in 2020, was reportedly hanging out with his boys in front of his home on June 17, 2021, though the incident wasn’t reported by TMZ until Saturday June 26.
NFLchatsports.com

Cowboys news: A look at some free agents who could fit in Dallas

The Cowboys could make a move at any time. Notice a trend here? The last cornerback on this list is the former first round pick, Gareon Conley. At just 26-years-old, Conley is the youngest free agent on the list and possibly the only player who is still in his prime. Conley didn’t play at all in 2020 and in the seasons he has played, he’s been mediocre.

Comments / 0

Community Policy