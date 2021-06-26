Blazer, King honored by CCHS with All-State plaques
NEWPORT—Anyone would be hard-pressed to find two more outstanding athletes than Cocke County High's Jacob King and Morgan Blazer. Both were recognized as All-State honorees in just one of the three sports they each competed in throughout their four years in high school, and were honored by Cocke County High School and Director of Athletics A.C. Willis for their accomplishments with All-State plaques that will hang in the lobby outside of the gymnasium.