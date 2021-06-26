Cancel
Wayne County, MI

Flood Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-26 21:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-27 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=DTX. Target Area: Wayne Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Michigan Lower Rouge River At Dearborn affecting Wayne County. For the Lower Rouge River...including Dearborn...Major flooding is forecast. Forecast flooding increased from Moderate to Major severity and increased in duration until late tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Lower Rouge River At DEARBORN. * Until late tomorrow evening. * At 9:00 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 12.8 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM EDT Saturday was 12.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.2 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon.

alerts.weather.gov
