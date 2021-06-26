Cancel
Homeless

Disabled woman who lost leg is 'living off pasties' after being 'left to rot' in hotel

By Kate Lally, Matt Strudwick
Daily Mirror
 14 days ago
Emma Davies says she was 'dumped' in the hotel and is living off 'cheap pasties'

A homeless woman who lost her leg says she is "living off cheap pasties" after claiming she had been "dumped" and "left to rot" in a hotel for weeks.

Emma Davies was turfed out of her flat after the local council told her it was a fire hazard, the Liverpool Echo reports.

The 37-year-old had her leg amputated earlier this year and was "dumped" in a hotel where she says "police turn up every day".

"I was living in a flat in Birkdale and then seven weeks ago I was dumped [in the hotel]," she said.

"My flat was a fire hazard so I had no choice. There is constant screaming and swearing, the police are here every other day.

"I'm living off cheap pasties, and that is when I can actually get out, which isn't often."

The Prince of Wales Hotel where two homeless people say they have been 'left to rot'

She met Roy Brady there after he had also been rehomed in the Prince of Wales hotel in Southport and they say they have been "treated worse than dogs".

The 57-year-old said he lost his home through no fault of his own and may have to have one or both of his legs removed.

"We just get passed from pillar to post, we are overlooked because of our disabilities," he said.

"We aren't getting fed properly. I have no cooking facilities and I struggle to get out to get food. I've had one hot meal in four weeks, we're treated worse than dogs."

Although he has money, Roy hasn't got a bank card nor online banking and says he finds it hard to go to shops in his wheelchair. He also described it as "inhumane" that he has nowhere to wash his clothes.

"I'm having to eat dry bread and make a loaf last me," he said

"And now they're telling us we're being shipped out, but we don't know where to."

Sefton Council said the two people are being supported by the local authority and its partners and that it has not received complaints regarding accommodation or food from either party.

A Sefton Council spokesperson said: “The Sefton Housing Options team has been supporting Mr Brady as a priority case and had provided him with temporary accommodation in Southport while seeking out options for suitable long-term accommodation.

“As the current temporary accommodation arrangement comes to an end at the end of the month, alternative temporary accommodation in the Southport area has already been sourced.

“Sefton Housing Options has been and continues to be in regular contact with Mr Brady and has not been made aware of any concerns around food provision.

"Similarly, our colleagues at Light for Life, a commissioned service from Sefton Council supporting homeless people in the Borough, have also been in regular contact, sometimes daily, providing food on at least four occasions."

