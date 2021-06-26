Orange Is The New Cosmo. Aperol Bumps Cranberry In This Variation On A Classic.

A couple summers ago, Adam and I revisited one of our favorite stops from our honeymoon in Italy a decade before. The famous terrace at the Hotel de Russie in Rome (dubbed “paradise on earth” by French poet Jean Cocteau) has long been known as one of the best places in the city to experience aperitivo: the Italian tradition of enjoying drinks and snacks in the evening hours between work and dinner. As Adam and I settled in for an evening of people watching, we noticed that everyone around us was sipping a sparkling orange drink out of a big wine glass garnished with an orange slice. One scan of the menu revealed it was the hotel’s classic Aperol spritz—so, of course, we ordered two.