Al Horford Gives New-Look Boston Celtics An Old Problem: Big-Guy Logjam
There was something emblematic about the way the Celtics ran Kemba Walker and his balky left knee out of town this week, gracelessly dumping him, at the cost of the No. 16 pick in this year's draft, in Oklahoma City, which has become a sort of purgatory for declining NBA stars on bloated contracts. In return for what was once a prized free-agent acquisition, the Celtics got back a pair of big men: old friend Al Horford and impressive center Moses Brown, who had a 21-point, 23-rebound performance against Boston back in March.