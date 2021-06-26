Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Al Horford Gives New-Look Boston Celtics An Old Problem: Big-Guy Logjam

By Sean Deveney
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There was something emblematic about the way the Celtics ran Kemba Walker and his balky left knee out of town this week, gracelessly dumping him, at the cost of the No. 16 pick in this year’s draft, in Oklahoma City, which has become a sort of purgatory for declining NBA stars on bloated contracts. In return for what was once a prized free-agent acquisition, the Celtics got back a pair of big men: old friend Al Horford and impressive center Moses Brown, who had a 21-point, 23-rebound performance against Boston back in March.

www.forbes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Forbes

Forbes

239K+
Followers
58K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Enes Kanter
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Danny Ainge
Person
Moses Brown
Person
Al Horford
Person
Daniel Theis
Person
Aron Baynes
Person
Joel Embiid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunder#Sixers#The Logjammed Celtics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Taurean Prince traded to Cs in recent B/R piece

At this point into the 2021 NBA offseason, it’s evident that the Boston Celtics are willing to make significant shakeups to their organization. From the personnel found within their front office to players residing on the roster, come tip-off to next season the Cs will look different when in comparison to last year.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Blazers-Celtics blockbuster trade lands Damian Lillard in Boston

The Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers both are two teams who had high aspirations for the 2020-21 season but ended up getting eliminated in the opening round of the NBA playoffs. Now, each organization faces tough decisions to make. Changes already have occurred for the Celtics. Danny Ainge decided...
NBAchatsports.com

What to expect from Al Horford during his second stint with the Celtics

New Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens’ first major move brought back old friend Al Horford in exchange for Kemba Walker and a first round pick. The trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder also brought back young center Moses Brown and the two teams exchanged second round picks. With all of the moving parts laid out, and the dust finally settled, what can Celtics fans expect in Horford’s second go-around with the C’s?
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Al Horford returns with unfinished business

In a perfect world, the Boston Celtics and Al Horford would have never parted ways during the 2019 off season. The grass, as it turns out, was not greener on the other side for either party. Thanks to the first major move of the “Brad Stevens: General manager” era, Horford and the Boston Celtics have a chance to re-ignite their relationship.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Celtics-Pacers trade is focused on Aaron Holiday to Boston

Given that they have been labeled as a “championship-contender” over the last several NBA seasons, this season was definitely a disappointment for the Boston Celtics, but they did learn a lot about themselves. Not only did they learn that Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are going to make up a terrific duo in this league for a while, but they learned that it was time for a change of scenery in the front-office.
NBAamericanpeoplenews.com

Boston Celtics Daily Links 6/28/21

All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place. Globe What does it mean for the Celtics if Damian Lillard wants out of Portland?. Danny Ainge reportedly ‘in play’ for possible front office role with the Jazz. Here what Ime Udoka plans to tell Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
NBAchatsports.com

Boston Celtics: Al Horford should not play power forward

BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 22: Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics shoots the basketball during a game against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden on October 22, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
NBAMilford Daily News

Ime Udoka introduced as new Boston Celtics coach

As Boston Celtics co-owner and alternate governor Steve Pagliuca pointed out at Monday’s introductory press conference for Ime Udoka, there’s potential for good symmetry with the team’s new head coach. The Celtics made the hiring of Udoka official, making the longtime NBA assistant the 18th coach in the organization’s history...
NBACelticsBlog

Al Horford, not Robert Williams, should be the primary big

Assembling an NBA lineup is like a 1000-piece puzzle. There’s a lot of different pieces to put together, and sometimes a piece that looks like a perfect fit is just millimeters off from being the right piece. Painstakingly suffering through mashing wrong pieces together can wear down even the most...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

10 Perfect Targets For The Boston Celtics This Offseason

Brad Stevens wasn’t messing around once he got promoted to controlling the team’s roster. The former Boston Celtics head coach went to work early by trading Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder and there is word around the league that he is not done making moves. What we know...
NBAchatsports.com

The official Boston Celtics 2021 NBA Draft Big Board

RICHMOND, VA - NOVEMBER 25: Nah'Shon Hyland #5 of the VCU Rams in the second half during a game against the Alabama State Hornets at Stuart C. Siegel Center on November 25, 2019 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images) The Boston Celtics do not have a first-round...
NBANBC Sports

Al Horford's veteran leadership could be an X-factor for C's

Al Horford is three seasons removed from his last All-Star appearance and turned 35 last month. He played just 28 games for the Oklahoma City Thunder last season. But the veteran big man still can play a key role in the Boston Celtics' turnaround this season. Horford is back in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy