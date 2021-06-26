Cancel
Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Vs. Mario Barrios: Odds, Records, Prediction

By Josh Katzowitz
Forbes
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If Gervonta “Tank” Davis has been bothered by the criticism that he prefers to face older fighters who are moving up in weight to meet him, that won’t be an issue on Saturday night when he takes on Mario Barrios. Davis, in fact, has to move up in weight to meet Barrios, a junior welterweight contender who might be entering his prime now. Here’s everything you need to know about Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. Mario Barrios, including the odds, their records and a prediction on who will win.

