Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

AP Sportlight

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 14 days ago

1903 — Willie Anderson captures the U.S. Open with a two-stroke victory over David Brown in a playoff.

1914 — Jack Johnson wins a 20-round referee’s decision over Frank Moran at the Velodrome d’Hiver in Paris.

1924 — Walter Hagen wins his second British Open. Hagen finishes with a 301 to edge Ernest Whitcombe by one stroke at Royal Liverpool Golf Club at Hoylake, England. Hagen, who won in 1922, was the Open’s first winner born in the United States.

1936 — Alf Padgham beats Jimmy Adams by one stroke to win the British Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England.

1950 — Chandler Harper wins the PGA championship by beating Henry Williams Jr., 4 and 3 in the final round.

1959 — Mickey Wright beats Louise Suggs by two strokes for her second straight U.S. Women’s Open title.

1971 — JoAnne Carner wins the U.S. Women’s Open with a seven-stroke victory over Kathy Whitworth.

1992 — Top-seeded Jim Courier, the Australian and French Open champion, loses 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to qualifier Andrei Olhovskiy of Russia at Wimbledon. It’s the first time in Wimbledon history that a qualifier beat the top seed.

1999 — Juli Inkster shoots a 6-under 65 to win the LPGA Championship, becoming the second woman to win the modern career Grand Slam. Pat Bradley won her Grand Slam 13 years earlier.

2006 — Roger Federer wins his record 42nd straight grass-court match, beating Richard Gasquet 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 to open his bid for a fourth consecutive Wimbledon championship. Federer breaks the record he shared with Bjorn Borg, the five-time Wimbledon champion who won 41 straight matches on grass from 1976-1981.

2008 — Zheng Jie completes the biggest victory of her career at Wimbledon, beating new No. 1 Ana Ivanovic 6-1, 6-4 in the third round. The 133rd-ranked Zheng’s victory, her first against a top-10 player, is the earliest exit by a top-ranked woman at Wimbledon since Martina Hingis lost in the first round in 2001.

2010 — Cristie Kerr cruises to a 12-stroke victory in the LPGA Championship in one of the most lopsided wins at a major. Kerr leads wire-to-wire, closing with a 6-under 66 for a 19-under 269 total. Kerr breaks the tournament record for victory margin of 11 set by Betsy King in 1992 and matches the second-biggest victory in a major.

2017 — Florida scores four runs in the eighth inning to pull away from LSU, and the Gators beat their Southeastern Conference rival 6-1 to complete a two-game sweep in the College World Series finals for their first national title in baseball. LSU loses for the first time in seven appearances in a championship game.

___

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

502K+
Followers
272K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brown
Person
Jim Courier
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpga#British Open#U S Open#Ap#Pga#The U S#Australian#French#Lsu#Gators#Southeastern Conference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
Sports
Related
Basketballsandiegouniontribune.com

AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 16-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jun, 29 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:. W L Pts Pv High...
Sportswcn247.com

AP-Scorecard

Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:. SeattleatChi White Sox2:10 p.m. ClevelandatMinnesota2:10 p.m.(Postponed) OaklandatSan Francisco4:05 p.m. HoustonatDetroit1:10 p.m. L-A AngelsatTampa Bay1:10 p.m. N-Y YankeesatBoston1:10 p.m. ClevelandatMinnesota2:10 p.m. SeattleatChi White Sox2:10 p.m. Kansas CityatTexas2:35 p.m. NATIONAL LEAGUE. AtlantaatCincinnati1:10 p.m. PhiladelphiaatN-Y Mets1:10 p.m. WashingtonatMiami1:10 p.m. ColoradoatMilwaukee2:10 p.m. PittsburghatSt. Louis2:15 p.m. ArizonaatSan...
GolfFrankfort Times

British Open, Field

SANDWICH, England (AP) — Players who are exempt or have qualified for the 149th British Open at Royal St. George's on July 15-18. Players listed only in the first category for which they are eligible (a-amateur):. BRITISH OPEN CHAMPIONS: Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari, Jordan Spieth, Henrik Stenson, Zach Johnson, Rory...
GolfESPN

Jon Rahm earns share of halfway lead at Scottish Open

World number one Jon Rahm felt there was still plenty of room for improvement despite grabbing a share of lead with an impressive six-under-par 65 in the second round of the Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club on Friday. Rahm stepped up his preparations for next week's British Open by...
Richmond County, GAWRDW-TV

Wolff among 3 more players to withdraw from British Open

SANDWICH, England (AP) — Matthew Wolff is among three more players who have withdrawn from the British Open next week at Royal St. George’s. The R&A did not list a reason for Wolff. The No. 35 player in the world, Wolff took 10 weeks off to clear his head before tying for 15th in the U.S. Open. Danny Lee withdrew because of injury. K.H. Lee withdrew because of the birth of his child. They were replaced in the field by Andy Sullivan of England, Antoine Rozner of France and Troy Merritt of the U.S. Merritt lost in a playoff last week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy