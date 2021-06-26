Cancel
4 companies affected by security breaches in June

By CNN Newsource
 14 days ago

There’s been a sharp rise in cyberattacks in recent weeks, often disrupting services and products that are essential to everyday lives. In May, the ransomware attack that forced a six-day shutdown of Colonial Pipeline — a key East Coast line that delivers gas to millions of people — brought the scary situation to the forefront of people’s minds. Days later, food processor JBS USA also suffered a cyberattack, which affected servers supporting its IT systems.

