4 companies affected by security breaches in June

Multiple forces have had a significant impact on manufacturers in the high-tech industry for some time. Among the most prevalent is the shift to cloud and the subscription software model, in which customers subscribe to a vendor’s hardware or software, and revenue derived from the hardware or software flows in over the length of the customers’ lifecycle rather than in a single, up-front payment. Additionally, with the given challenges and opportunities that today’s high-tech companies are navigating, it’s not surprising that incentives and the broader Go-to-Market programs landscape have also been impacted and being reconfigured to handle hefty new demands. Tech companies can no longer run programs that simply focus on how they incentivize a customer to buy or a partner to sell; today’s programs need to focus on the end-to-end value chain.