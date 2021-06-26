Cancel
How Companies Can Drum Up Enthusiasm for a Return to the Office and Vaccines

By Mikaela Cohen, CNBC
NBC Miami
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompanies should pick a concise strategy surrounding vaccines, allow employees to voice opinions on returning to the office, and be transparent about how decisions are made. As companies design plans to bring workers back into the office, chief human resources officers are contending with a plethora of issues. Do they mandate vaccines or simply urge employees to get them? How should hybrid schedules be decided and does innovation suffer when people continue to work from home?

Related
PharmaceuticalsComplex

A Canadian Company Is Creating COVID Vaccine Strips You Can Eat

If the thought of suffering through another sore arm thanks to your COVID-19 vaccine injection has you cringing, this Canadian biotech company is cooking up the perfect solution. Rapid Dose Therapeutics is teaming up with McMaster University to develop an ‘oral strip’ similar to a breath strip, that you can eat to become vaccinated.
Public HealthCNBC

How companies are considering redesigning post-pandemic office life

Companies are still deciding on how best to bring employees back to the office as the U.S. approaches a largely vaccinated workforce. Uber is the most recent company to backtrack on its original plans and commit to offering employees a fully remote schedule. Shellye Archambeau, board member at Verizon, Okta and Nordstrom, joined "Squawk Box" on Tuesday to discuss.
Public Healthcpapracticeadvisor.com

How to Create a Comfortable Return to the Office

Many firms are returning to in-person work, but it’s not so simple as flipping a switch and going back to normal. You have to be mindful of your customers and clients’ needs and desires to create the safest and most agreeable experience for all. When the CDC released their guidelines...
Healthprdaily.com

How communicators can combat vaccine skepticism

As the vaccine rollout continues, every forward-thinking employer is concerned about one thing:. “What do I do about employees who are hesitant about getting vaccinated?”. This is a powder keg of a subject, because you have business concerns and safety conflicting with people’s right to privacy and their right to make their own health decisions. This piece is not about that debate. Emotions run high, but there are basic business truths that employers will be faced with.
BusinessGwinnett Daily Post

Uber is the latest tech company to rethink its return-to-office plans

Less than three months after announcing that its employees would be required to come back to the office at least three days a week, Uber is backtracking. The ride-hailing company will give its global office workers the option to apply for fully remote work or choose from a list of other offices instead of their pre-pandemic location, the company's chief people officer, Nikki Krishnamurthy, said in a blog post Tuesday.
West Hartford, CTLaw.com

Akin Gump Reports 95% Vaccination Rate in Announcing Office Return Policy

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, noting it has seen phenomenal vaccination rates, is asking lawyers to return to offices for “a majority” of their time—at least three days each week—starting in September. But certain firm workers will need to return full time as the firm examines office flexibility for professional staff in the long run.
Industryliveandletsfly.com

Can Travel Companies Legally Incentivize Vaccinated Customers?

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
Public Healthceoworld.biz

Returning to the Office: What To Do If An Employee Refuses Vaccination

I don’t know how many people are sick to death of working from home, but I know I am. Maybe that makes me an outlier. There’s just something I miss about the routine of taking the train into work, seeing the team all together. It’s ultimately nostalgia, the same way I might feel about the music of Duran Duran, and it’s clear that working from home isn’t going anywhere, despite what Wall Street might prefer, because it’s clear that continued remote work will attract top talent. It’s just going to evolve—especially now that the vaccines have made it feasible, for the first time in over a year, for businesses to ask their employees back.
Public Healthmycbs4.com

Can your employer fire you for not returning to the office?

WASHINGTON (SBG) - Following a devastating year due to the COVID 19 pandemic, employees around the country are preparing to return to the office - but not all are rushing to give up remote work, leaving some employers to make decisions about their employment status. According to a survey from Digital.com, four out of ten employers are prepared to fire employees for not returning to the office.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

New COVID-19 symptoms emerge among fully vaccinated

More data continues to come out about new COVID-19 symptoms from patients who have been vaccinated. Specifically, the ZOE COVID Symptom study has been updating its list of symptoms for those who have been vaccinated. The top 5 COVID-19 symptoms after vaccinations. The study suggested there are five COVID-19 symptoms...
Food & Drinksdyersvillecommercial.com

The return of company

When I was a kid, the words “company’s coming” meant there was work to be done, that people were coming to the house. It could be family or friends, but as a kid, I knew there would be a flurry of activity as Mom and Dad got things ready for whoever was coming to visit.
EconomyForbes

How To Protect Your Business's Data As Employees Return To The Office

Mark Roberts is CMO at TPx Communications, responsible for marketing worldwide, driving growth opportunities and building brand recognition. When it came to security, much of the world was forced to keep their networks and teams safe while working remotely over the past year. But if workers start returning to their in-office desks in more significant numbers, organizations should not forgo their attention to security.
Industrykentlive.news

New rare side effect added to official list for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

A new side effect has been listed for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by a top UK medicines watchdog. Heart inflammation has been linked to the two jabs, as several cases have been reported. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has updated its safety information for both jabs...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Starts Losing Efficacy After This Long

As time goes on, experts continue to collect data on how the protection provided by the COVID vaccines fares over longer periods. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have all found evidence that suggests their vaccines continue to provide substantial protection for up to six months, but there's still a question of what happens after that. Now, Pfizer is saying immunity may wane over time in the face of the more infectious Delta variant, and the company announced it would be seeking authorization for a third booster shot of its vaccine in August.

